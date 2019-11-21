Microsoft’s Black Friday deals start on November 22 — you can save hundreds on the Surface Pro 7, the Surface Laptop 3, the Xbox One, and more

source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

Microsoft has been making some of the best Windows 10 devices over the past few years in its Surface lineup.

For Black Friday, Microsoft is discounting some of its best devices, including the new Surface Pro 7, Surface Laptop 3, the Xbox One consoles, and more.

Some of the deals start on November 22, but you’ll have to wait until November 28 for other deals, so keep an eye on this page.

Microsoft’s Xbox console lineup is also seeing discounts for Black Friday, so we’ve rounded up the best Xbox deals here.

You can check out the rest of our Black Friday and Cyber Monday coverage on Insider Picks.

Black Friday is upon us, bringing with it a huge range of impressive deals on all kinds of products. From gaming devices to computers and laptops, there are deals out there for everyone.

Microsoft, in particular, has been building some of the best Windows 10 hardware of the past few years, and there are plenty of Microsoft device deals coming this Black Friday.

5 best Microsoft Black Friday deals in 2019:

Does Microsoft have Black Friday deals?

Thankfully, yes. Microsoft will be having a range of Black Friday deals on all kinds of Microsoft hardware, and we’ve listed the best ones here.

Does the Microsoft Store have Black Friday sales?

While third-party stores might have their own deals on Microsoft devices, the Microsoft Store also has deals.

How do I get the Microsoft student discount?

To get the Microsoft student discount, you’ll need to access the Microsoft Store straight through the Microsoft Student and Military Discounts website, log in, then hit the Shop Now button.

Will there be a Surface Book 3?

At this point, it’s unknown as to whether or not there will be a Microsoft Surface Book 3. The device has not been officially announced, though some rumors suggest that a Surface Book 3 will be released.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 + Type Cover

source Microsoft

This deal starts on November 22.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is the latest and greatest 2-in-1 laptop in the highly popular Surface Pro lineup. The tablet is sleek and stylish, and with this bundle, it can be used as a laptop too, thanks to the inclusion of the Type Cover keyboard.

This particular variant of the Surface Pro 7 offers an Intel Core i5 processor, along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which should be more than powerful enough for the vast majority of people.

There are discounts on other Surface Pro 7 variants too, so if you need better performance, it’s worth configuring better specs. This deal begins on November 22.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

This deal starts on November 22.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 is a sleek and stylish laptop. It’s perfect for the professional who needs a powerful laptop that’s relatively portable. The Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 comes in 13.5-inch and 15-inch models, and has the beautiful Alcantara covering around the keyboard for a softer touch.

All models of the Surface Laptop 3 are available at a discount of up to $300 off, except the base model which comes with an Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. If you upgrade to 256GB of storage, you’ll get a discount. This deal is available starting on November 22.

Microsoft Xbox One

source Walmart

This deal starts on November 24.

If you’re a gamer looking to get your hands on one of the most powerful gaming consoles out there, then it’s worth considering Microsoft’s deals on Xbox One bundles.

These bundles include the Xbox One S or more powerful Xbox One X, along with a game – like the new “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.” These bundles are on sale for up to $150 off their normal price. Microsoft’s Xbox deals are available starting on November 24.

Get the Microsoft Xbox One from Microsoft for $149+ [You save up to $150]

Microsoft Surface Go

source Katie Canales/Business Insider

This deal starts on November 28.

If you want a high-end Microsoft device on a budget, then the Surface Go is the device for you. The Surface Go may not be as powerful as some of the other Microsoft devices on this list, but it still has a lot to offer – including an Intel 4415Y processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.

For Black Friday, you’ll get savings of up to $150, so you could pay as little as $299, depending on the model you choose. This deal will be available starting on November 28.

Get the Microsoft Surface Go from Microsoft, starting at $299 [You save up to $150]

Microsoft Surface Book 2

source Caroline Cakebread/Business Insider

This deal starts on November 28.

Perhaps you need a little extra oomph from your laptop, in which case it’s worth considering the Microsoft Surface Book 2. The device is essentially a detachable 2-in-1 laptop that allows you to use the screen as a tablet, plus it boasts an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. You can get up to Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 graphics, which is good news for graphic designers and photographers.

The device is available for up to a massive $500 off, which is a pretty huge discount. It seems to be limited to the higher-end Surface Book 2 models. This deal will be available starting on November 28.

Get the Microsoft Surface Book 2 from Microsoft, starting at $1,599 [You save up to $500]

See more Black Friday sales and deals

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

See more Cyber Monday 2019 sales and deals