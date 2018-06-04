It’s official: Microsoft will spend a whopping $7.5 billion to buy GitHub, a startup at the center of the software world

- source
Microsoft is buying GitHub, a massive software development platform, for $7.5 billion.
The deal is expect to pass regulatory review and close by the end of 2018. GitHub’s last valuation put the software company at around $2 billion – reports of an acquisition by Microsoft put the price north of $5 billion.
The final sum being offered to GitHub by Microsoft is $7.5 billion, paid in Microsoft stock.
As the result of the acquisition, Microsoft VP Nat Friedman is taking over as CEO of GitHub – a role left unfilled since founder and current CEO Chris Wanstrath announced he would step down 10 months ago.
As Business Insider reported last week, the protracted search for a replacement CEO led to trouble at GitHub.
The company was once looking to pursue and initial public offering, and had a valuation of $2 billion in 2015. But with Wanstrath on his way out, employees said the company was rudderless.
The sale to Microsoft puts GitHub back on a more solid foundation. Its new CEO, Nat Friedman, has a history with software development as the founder of Xamarin, and Microsoft already uses GitHub’s software tools as a means of developing its own applications.
The deal is expected to close by the end of 2018.