Microsoft CEO for start-ups North Asia James Chou, keynote speaker for MIPIM PropTech Asia in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – October 28, 2019 – Reed MIDEM brings the highly anticipated MIPIM PropTech to Hong Kong. This event gathers key international real estate and technology decision leaders around the world to fuel conversations, share ideas and network with like-minded professionals.

MIPIM PropTech Asia will take place on November 27, 2019 at the Grand Hyatt Hong Kong.

Proptech encompasses all technology innovations that have an impact on buildings and more generally on the urban environment and living space. MIPIM PropTech Asia will consist of a one-day conference programme that will tackle current technological trends, delivering actionable insight.

Mr. James Chou, Managing Director & CEO, Microsoft for start-ups North Asia will headline the event and explore “How developers can work with Proptech startups to innovate more.” The event aims to power the digital transformation of the real estate industry with the overarching theme of “Matching User Expectations” this year. Other industry related hot topics covered are developers’ perspective on PropTech in the region, human centered real estate and regional and global investment opportunities amongst many others.

The event will also host the MIPIM Startup Competition, celebrating innovative ideas from the most promising startups. Winning entrants will be invited to compete in the global MIPIM Startup Competition finals, at the flagship MIPIM summit which will take place on 10-13 March 2020 in Cannes, France.

MIPIM PropTech Asia will be organized in parallel of MIPIM Asia Summit. This year’s MIPIM Asia Summit will be held at the Grand Hyatt Hong Kong on 26-27 November. The summit will highlight industry trends in the Asian market imparting valuable knowledge to industry leaders, empowering them to plan ahead and strategize to maximum their presence in the Asia region.





For additional information about the MIPIM PropTech and programme, please visit here.

For additional information about the MIPIM Asia Summit and programme, please visit here.

For press registration, please contact MIPIM Asia local PR partner.

For more details, please follow MIPIM: Facebook Twitter LinkedIn





About Reed MIDEM:

Founded in 1963, Reed MIDEM is an organiser of professional, international markets that are essential business platforms for key players in the sectors concerned. These sectors are MIPTV, MIPDOC, MIPCOM, MIPJUNIOR in Cannes, MIP China in Hangzhou and MIP Cancun in Mexico for the television and digital content industries; MIDEM in Cannes for music professionals; Esports BAR in Cannes and in Miami for the esports business; MIPIM in Cannes, MIPIM UK Summit in London, MIPIM Asia Summit in Hong Kong SAR, MIPIM PropTech NYC in New York, MIPIM PropTech Europe in Paris, MIPIM PropTech Asia in Hong Kong SAR for the tech and real estate industry; MAPIC in Cannes, MAPIC Russia in Moscow, MAPIC Italy and MAPIC Food in Milan, and MAPIC India in Mumbai for the retail real estate sector. www.reedmidem.com





About Reed Exhibitions:

Reed Exhibitions is the world’s leading events organiser, with over 500 events in 30 countries. In 2018 Reed brought together over seven million event participants from around the world generating billions of dollars in business. Today Reed events are held throughout the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific and Africa and organised by 38 fully staffed offices. Reed Exhibitions serves 43 industry sectors with trade and consumer events. It is part of RELX Group, a global provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries. www.reedexpo.com