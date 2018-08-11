Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella sold $35.9 million worth of his shares in the company — his biggest stock sale yet

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella sold $35.9 million worth of stock, according to regulatory filings.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella sold $35.9 million worth of his shares in the company, according to a filing with the SEC on Friday.

The filing shows that Nadella sold 328,000 shares, accounting for about a third of his common stock in the company. After the sale, he still owns 778,596 common shares in Microsoft – plus another 2.2 million or so of different types of shares in the company.

This move represents Nadella’s biggest stock sale since taking the reigns at Microsoft in 2014. Previously, Nadella had sold about $8.3 million worth of stock in 2016.

In a statement to Bloomberg, Microsoft says that Nadella made the move “for personal financial planning and diversification reasons.” Bloomberg also reports that this marks the beginning of a trading plan, whereby Nadella will regularly sell portions of his Microsoft equity on a fixed schedule.

“Satya is committed to the continued success of the company and his holdings significantly exceed the holding requirements set by the Microsoft Board of Directors,” Microsoft said in the statement.

Still, it just adds to Nadella’s considerable personal fortune: Nadella took home about $20 million in cash and stock in Microsoft’s 2017 fiscal year alone. And under Nadella’s leadership, Microsoft stock continues to set all-time highs, as the $835 billion company marches steadily towards a $1 trillion valuation, making his stock even more valuable.

