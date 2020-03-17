Microsoft is closing its retail stores around the world indefinitely because of the coronavirus crisis

caption Microsoft stores will close indefinitely. source Matt Weinberger

Microsoft is closing all of its retail stores indefinitely due to novel coronavirus health concerns. The company operates over a hundred such stores all over the world, including a flagship location in New York City.

“We know families, remote workers and businesses are under unique pressure at this time, and we are still here to serve you online at microsoft.com,” the company wrote on Twitter on Monday night announcing the closures.

Microsoft said the closures were effective immediately. The company joins several major retailers in closing stores amid the outbreak.

Apple previously said it would keep all stores outside of China closed until March 27, but a banner that appeared on the company’s website on Tuesday said the stores are closed “until further notice,” suggesting longer closures.

An analyst survey on Monday suggested Microsoft could weather the outbreak while many companies are expected to cut spending and delay deals because of three key businesses: the Azure cloud, Skype for Business and Microsoft Teams.

