Microsoft’s Cyber Monday deals end today — save hundreds on the Surface Pro 7, Surface Laptop 3, Xbox One, and more

Cyber Monday is underway, ushering in a deluge of excellent deals on everything from game consoles to desktops, tablets and laptop computers. Even beyond that, there are quite literally deals out there for everyone.

Microsoft has particularly been producing arguably the very best Windows 10 computers of the past five years, and there are tons of amazing Microsoft computer deals available online right now for Cyber Monday.

5 best Microsoft Cyber Monday deals in 2019:

Shop all Microsoft Cyber Monday deals here or read on to see our favorites.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 + Type Cover

These deals end today.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is the latest and best 2-in-1 tablet in the highly popular Surface Pro lineup. The tablet is sleek and stylish, and with this bundle, it can be used as a laptop too, thanks to the inclusion of the Type Cover keyboard.

This particular variant of the Surface Pro 7 offers a 10th-generation, 10-nanometer Intel Core i5 processor, along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which should be more than powerful and long-lasting enough for the vast majority of users.

There are discounts on other Surface Pro 7 variants, too, so if you need better performance, it’s worth configuring better hardware. This deal is live right now and probably ends today.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3

These deals end today.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 is a sleek and stylish laptop. It’s perfect for the professional who needs a powerful laptop that’s relatively portable. The Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 comes in 13.5-inch and now 15-inch models, with the 13.5-inch featuring beautiful Alcantara covering around the keyboard for a softer touch and the new 15-inch sporting a solid block of aluminum.

All models of the Surface Laptop 3 are available at a discount of up to $300 off, except the base model which comes with an Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. If you upgrade to 256GB of storage, you’ll get a discount. This deal is available now and ends today.

Microsoft Xbox One

These deals end today.

If you’re a gamer hoping to get a hold on one of the most powerful gaming consoles to date, then you should consider Microsoft’s deals on Xbox One bundles.

These bundles include the Xbox One S with two controllers, or the more powerful Xbox One X, along with a game – like the new “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.” These bundles are on sale for up to $150 off their list prices. Microsoft’s Xbox deals are available now and end today.

Microsoft Surface Go

These deals end today.

If you want a serviceable but attractive Microsoft device on a budget, then the Surface Go is the way to go. The Surface Go may not be as powerful as some of the other Microsoft devices on this list, but it still has a lot to offer – including an Intel 4415Y processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.

For Cyber Monday, Microsoft is continuing its savings of up to $150, so you could pay as little as $299.99, depending on the model you choose. This deal is available right now and ends today.

Microsoft Surface Book 2

These deals end today.

Perhaps you require a little extra punch from your laptop, and you also want a tablet, in which case it’s worth considering the Microsoft Surface Book 2. The device is essentially a detachable 2-in-1 laptop that allows you to use the screen as a tablet, plus it boasts an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. You can get up to Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 graphics, which is good news for graphic designers and photographers.

The device is available for up to a massive $500 off, which is a pretty huge discount. It seems to be limited to the higher-end Surface Book 2 models. This deal is available right now and ends today.

Microsoft Cyber Monday FAQs

Does Microsoft have Cyber Monday deals?

Thankfully, yes. Microsoft is offering a range of Cyber Monday deals on all kinds of Microsoft hardware, and we’ve listed the best ones here.

Does the Microsoft Store have Cyber Monday sales?

While third-party stores have their own deals on Microsoft devices, the Microsoft Store also has deals – and, they’re largely excellent and will be tough to match by third-party retailers.

How do I get the Microsoft student discount?

To get the Microsoft student discount, you’ll need to access the Microsoft Store straight through the Microsoft Student and Military Discounts website, log in, then hit the Shop Now button.

Will there be a Surface Book 3?

At this point, it’s unknown as to whether or not there will be a Microsoft Surface Book 3. The device has not been officially announced, though some rumors suggest that a Surface Book 3 will be released – likely sometime in 2020.

