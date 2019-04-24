Microsoft beats Wall Street expectations on the top and bottom lines, and the company is inching closer to a $1 trillion market cap

caption Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Microsoft announced earnings for the third quarter of its 2019 fiscal year on Wednesday, easily beating Wall Street estimates on the top and bottom lines.

Microsoft reported revenue of $30.6 billion, up 14% from the same period last year, and earnings of $1.14 per share.

Microsoft’s strong results were bolstered by continued growth in its cloud computing services – and a solid boost to its Windows businesses, too.

Microsoft’s cloud just keeps growing, and Wall Street is eating it up. The 44-year-old tech titan boosted its revenue by 14% in the first three months of the year, sending its shares jumping up some 2%, bolstered by the continued rise of newer products like Microsoft Azure and Office 365.

The stock is gaining in after-hours trading, now up some 2% to about $128 per share, after sharing results that handily beat Wall Street analyst expectations on the top and bottom line.

Here’s what Microsoft reported:

Revenue: $30.6 billion versus the $29.86 billion expected by Wall Street analysts – up 14% from the same period last year.

versus $1 expected. Net income of $8.8 billion, up 19% from the same period last year.

The results, for Microsoft’s fiscal Q3 quarter, come at a critical time, too: Microsoft is inching ever-closer to achieving a market cap of $1 trillion, with a valuation of about $960 billion before the market closed on Wednesday.

As ever, Wall Street was looking for strong growth in Microsoft’s cloud businesses, including the Microsoft Azure cloud computing platform and the Office 365 productivity suite. These cloud products have become vital to Microsoft’s business as the market for Windows PCs continues to shrink.

The good news for Microsoft is that the company delivered: Its commercial cloud revenue, which includes products from across its business lines, accounted for $9.6 billion of revenue for the quarter, the company says. That’s up 41% from the same period last year.

Microsoft’s Intelligent Cloud unit posted the biggest growth of the quarter, up some 22% from the same period of 2018 for total revenues of $9.7 billion. While Microsoft doesn’t disclose specific revenue for the Microsoft Azure cloud platform, it does say that the business was up 73% from the same period last year.

In second place was Productivity and Business Processes, which booked revenue of $10.2 billion, up 14% year-over-year. Of special note within this business unit: Microsoft Office 365 commercial revenue saw growth of 30% from the same period of 2018, while the number of consumer Office 365 subscribers ballooned to 34.2 million.

Finally, More Personal Computing, which includes its Windows, Xbox, and Surface businesses, was up a solid 8% over the same period for $10.7 billion in revenue total. That includes a surprising 9% boost to its Windows OEM revenue from the same period of 2018, and a 19% gain in revenue for Windows Commercial products over the same period. Microsoft attributes this boost to the increased availability in the quarter of high-end Intel processors for Windows PCs, following a shortage.

