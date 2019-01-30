Microsoft earnings meet Wall Street expectations, and the stock sinks 2.5%

caption Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Microsoft reported earnings for the holiday quarter of 2018, and came in just about exactly at Wall Street expectations on revenue.

Notably, Microsoft just barely missed expectations on earnings per share – but Microsoft says that it’s because of a one-time charge around the new tax laws, and it would have beat otherwise.

Overall, Microsoft showed strong growth in all of its three business units, with Microsoft Azure, Office 365, and the Surface hardware line as standouts.

Microsoft stock is down some 2.5% in after-hours trading at the time of writing.

Microsoft reported results for its holiday quarter on Wednesday after the bell – and posted earnings that fell short of Wall Street expectations, though it showed stronger-than-expected cloud revenue.

Microsoft stock is down some 2.5% in after-hours trading at the time of writing. Microsoft came into this earnings season from a position of strength: Microsoft currently holds the title of world’s most valuable company, with Amazon in a very close second.

Specifically, Microsoft reported:

Earnings of $1.08 a share, versus Wall Street estimates of $1.09.

versus Wall Street estimates of $1.09. Revenues of $32.5 billion, exactly in line with analyst consensus.

exactly in line with analyst consensus. Intelligent Cloud revenue of $9.38 billion, above analyst estimates of $9.27 billion.

Importantly, Microsoft would have actually beaten Wall Street estimates on earnings per share by $0.01, except that the company took a one-time charge related to new tax legislation in the United States. Other than that, Microsoft delivered growth across all three of its major business units – and showed that its cloud computing play isn’t slowing down.

Revenue from the Intelligent Cloud business unit, which encompasses the Microsoft Azure cloud and other related products, was up 20% from the year-ago period, notching up $9.4 billion. The Microsoft Azure cloud, in particular, saw 76% revenue growth from the year-ago period, though the company doesn’t share specific figures.

Similarly, the Productivity and Business Processes segment was up 13% from the year-ago period, to $10.1 billion. That unit encompasses the Microsoft Office 365 cloud suite for businesses, which saw revenue growth of 34% from the same timeframe. Revenue from LinkedIn was up 29% from the year-ago period, as well.

Finally, the More Personal Computing segment, which includes Windows, showed signs of life. Revenue in this unit was up 7% from the year-ago quarter, to 13%. Revenue from licensing Windows to PC manufacturers was down 5%, Microsoft says.

However, Microsoft’s Surface line of PC and tablet hardware had a very happy holiday indeed, with 39% growth from the same period of 2017. The gaming division saw 8% growth in the same timeframe, with revenue Xbox subscriptions and services, including the Xbox Live subscription service, up 31%.