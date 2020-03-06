Two Microsoft employees have the illness caused by coronavirus – one works at Microsoft’s HQ and the other is a remote LinkedIn employee

caption Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. source REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Microsoft disclosed two employees have the illness caused by coronavirus.

One is an employee who works in the company’s Redmond office and the other is a remote LinkedIn worker.

Two Microsoft employees have the illness caused by coronavirus, Microsoft confirmed.

Microsoft says that the two employees with COVID-19 have been quarantined. One employee works out of Microsoft’s Redmond headquarters and another is a remote LinkedIn worker in the Seattle area.

“We are working closely with local public health authorities to provide the necessary support for our colleagues and their co-workers,” a Microsoft spokesperson said in a statement. “We continue to provide real-time guidance for employees and take appropriate actions in accordance with public health guidance.”

King County, where Microsoft is based, has become the epicenter of coronavirus in the US. The county has 51 diagnosed cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by coronavirus, and 10 related deaths.

Microsoft on Thursday said it will continue to pay vendors who work hourly in the Seattle area and northern California during the coronavirus outbreak – even if conditions mean that they can’t come to work.

The company previously asked employees in the Seattle area and San Francisco Bay Area to work from home until March 25.

