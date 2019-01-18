Microsoft is finally killing the last of Windows phone, and wants you to switch to Android or iPhone instead

caption The Nokia Lumia 920. source Getty/Sean Gallup

Microsoft will no longer deliver security updates to phones running the Windows 10 Mobile operating system starting on December 10, 2019.

The company suggests Windows 10 Mobile users should switch to Android or iOS devices.

Windows 10 Mobile users who stick to their Windows phone will be at a higher risk of security threats if they keep using their phone after Microsoft’s cut-off date, but they’ll still be functional.

The company updated its device operating system life cycle FAQ on January 14 with the new information, saying:

“The end of support date applies to all Windows 10 Mobile products, including Windows 10 Mobile and Windows 10 Mobile Enterprise. Windows 10 Mobile users will no longer be eligible to receive new security updates, non-security hotfixes, free assisted support options or online technical content updates from Microsoft for free.”

Under the “What should Windows 10 Mobile customers do now?” section of the FAQ, Microsoft now recommends “that customers move to a supported Android or iOS device.”

caption Microsoft Corp CEO Steve Ballmer displays a Nokia Lumia 920 featuring Windows Phone 8 during an event in San Francisco, California October 29, 2012. source REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Windows 10 Mobile users stopped getting new features and non-security related updates in October 2017 with version 1709. The company kept issuing security updates for those staunch Windows 10 Mobile users for over a year, but the time has finally come even for the Windows 10 Mobile enthusiast to make the switch.

Without security updates, Windows 10 Mobile users who continue to use Windows mobile devices will put themselves at a higher risk to security threats, whether it be a hack or a malware attack that can leave your sensitive and personal information exposed.

For Windows 10 Mobile users now looking to make the switch to Android or iOS devices, we’d recommend the OnePlus 6T, Samsung Galaxy S9, or Google Pixel 3 for Android phones. As for iPhones, you have your pick of the litter between the iPhone 7, iPhone 8, iPhone XR, and iPhone XS.