Microsoft will make Ignite and other 2020 events online-only

caption Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. source Getty Images

Microsoft is planning to turn many of its events scheduled to happen in 2020 online-only.

This means the 2020 iteration of ‘Ignite,’ its flagship conference for software developers and IT professionals, will not let people meet in-person.

Microsoft events scheduled to happen between July 2020 and June 2021 include “Ignite The Tour,” the 2021 version of “MVP Summit,” and the 2021 version of “Build.”

Microsoft did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The coronavirus outbreak has already led to the cancellation of flagship tech conferences. Now Microsoft will shift all its events to a digital-only format for the foreseeable future.

According to ZDNet, Microsoft is planning to turn many of its internal and public events scheduled to happen between July 2020 to June 2021 into online-only affairs.

This means the 2020 iteration of ‘Ignite,’ Microsoft’s flagship developer conference for developers, will only take place online.

Microsoft confirmed the news via Ignite’s website. “The safety of our community is top priority,” the firm wrote. “In light of global health concerns due to COVID-19, we will deliver our annual Microsoft Ignite conference as a digital experience, in lieu of an in-person event.”

The company posted similar messages across other websites for its events, including for its other big developer conference Build, and the 2021 version of MVP Summit.

The 2020 version of MVP Summit had been set to take place from March 15 until March 2020, but was canceled over COVID-19 fears, while the 2020 version of Build suffered the same fate.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.