Microsoft’s holiday sale includes significant discounts on Xboxes and PCs

Microsoft has kicked off its holiday promotion, the “12 Days of Faves,” with discounts on its best tech, including the Xbox One S and Surface Laptop.

The deals are available through December 22, but Microsoft’s free shipping takes between three and seven days in the US, so the sooner you place your order, the better.

You can also choose to pick your order up at a Microsoft Store to avoid waiting for shipping.

The holiday season is in full swing, and Microsoft has rolled out its “12 Days of Faves” sale to give last-minute shoppers a way to save on the latest Xbox and Windows tech until December 22.

The Surface deals

The Windows laptop and accessories deals

The Xbox deals

Microsoft rarely discounts its hardware, so it’s surprising to see gadgets like the Surface Pro 6 available for up to $200 off. Although these deals are primarily focused around hardware that Microsoft makes, you can save on PC laptops from other companies, like Dell’s Inspirion 15. All laptops come with a $20 discount on a one-year subscription to Microsoft Office 365, a software suite that includes popular apps like Word, PowerPoint, and Excel.

If you need help deciding between the two Xboxes, both consoles can play the same library of games, but the Xbox One X is more powerful, so it can play them at 4K instead of 1080P. Microsoft has bundled both the Xbox One S and Xbox One X with a game, so whoever you gift it to can start playing the minute they take the console out of the box.

The company has also cut the price of its limited edition Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds Xbox One controller, which is a great gift for gamers who want a little extra flare.

The “12 Days of Faves” may last until December 22, but you might want to place your order sooner rather than later. Microsoft’s free shipping takes three to seven days to arrive, which is cutting it close if you’re ordering any of these gadgets as a gift. You can pay between $4.99 and $16.99 for faster shipping, or choose the “pick up at store” option if you live near a Microsoft store that has these items in stock.

