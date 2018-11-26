Read the sweet letter that Microsoft sends to the newborn children of its employees

In a popular LinkedIn post, a Microsoft employee shared the letter that the company addressed to his newborn child.

The letter comes with a bunch of goodies for the newborn, packaged up by a nonprofit called AtWork!

The letter also highlights what Microsoft can do for new moms and dads, including where to find information about its generous family leave policies.

“You represent the most important thing we’ve all been working toward-the future,” reads the letter, in part. You can read the full letter below.

Way back in 2015, Microsoft greatly expanded its benefits for new moms and dads, such that employees can get at least 12 weeks of fully-paid leave after the birth of their child.

Fast forward to today, and a popular LinkedIn post from David Ertel, a services manager with Microsoft based in Ohio, shows that the $817 billion company isn’t afraid to get a little cute when it lays out what it can do for new parents. In fact – the company addressed the letter directly to Ertel’s newborn son.

“You represent the most important thing we’ve all been working toward-the future,” reads the letter, in part, as seen in Ertel’s post. Microsoft tells Business Insider that it sends the letter to all the new parents among its employees in the United States.

The letter also highlights Microsoft’s partnership with AtWork!, a nonprofit dedicated to helping people with disabilities. AtWork! assembles gift boxes for Microsoft employees, including a blanket made by Nanny and Webster, which donates its profits to children’s charities. Still, Ertel says that his favorite item was “the letter itself.”

“I honestly had no idea that the box and letter were a thing that Microsoft did (I was more than happy to take my parental bonding time) and when we received it my wife, my mother and I were floored and could not stop smiling,” Ertel tells Business Insider. “It is really amazing that the first piece of mail that my son received was from Microsoft.”

He says that getting the letter made him feel like an individual among Microsoft’s many thousands of employees, and that he was gratified to see the company take his family into consideration.

“It made me feel proud for my son that my company values him enough to recognize him coming into this world,” says Ertel.

Microsoft says that the box is a much-loved employee perk.

“They get emails and even handwritten notes galore from grateful parents saying how impressed they were that Microsoft does this,” says a spokesperson.

Microsoft shared the full letter template that it sends to new parents, which you can read below:

Dear Name, While you’ve been busy getting ready for the world, we’ve been busy doing our part to get the world ready for you.

You represent the most important thing we’ve all been working toward-the future.

Enclosed are some special gifts we selected just for you. The Welcome Baby Box is lovingly put together by AtWork!, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to help people with disabilities be productive, integrated, and contributing members of their communities. One of our favorite gifts is the Nanny and Webster blanket. Not only will this blanket keep you warm, but also, all profits from Nanny and Webster blankets support children’s charities. Please be sure to share these gifts with your parents.

Ask your parents to familiarize themselves with the great benefits that Microsoft offers, like Back-Up Care, subsidized child care, new mothers’ rooms, and family resources from the Microsoft CARES Employee Assistance Program. All can be found under Work & Life – Children & Family on benefits.me.microsoft.com.

We look forward to watching you grow and seeing what you’ll achieve.

Sincerely,