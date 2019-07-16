Get a $50 Amazon gift card when you buy one year of Microsoft Office 365 Home as a Prime Day deal

source Amazon

Microsoft is offering a special deal for Office 365 Home for Prime Day 2019 – buy a $99.99 12-month Office 365 Home subscription and get a $50 Amazon.com gift card for free.

Here’s why the Office 365 Home Prime deal is such a good deal.

Office 365 Home features premium versions of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneDrive, OneNote, and Outlook – the whole Microsoft suite. This 12-month subscription can be shared among six people, and includes one whole terabyte of secure OneDrive cloud storage that you can access anywhere and 60 Skype minutes per month per user – both features that will come in handy when you least expect it.

Whether you use a PC or Mac, tablet or smartphone, or iOS, Android, or Windows operating systems, you’ll benefit from this deal. The entire Office 365 Home is an indispensable tool if you work from home – I use Word and Excel daily for my freelance writing work as well as keeping my family’s budget and just staying organized.

This is also the perfect back-to-school gift for students because of the huge amount of cloud storage. And there’s no need to share passwords – each person has their own login and account. But should you ask your friends and family to pay for their (tiny) part of the deal is entirely up to you.