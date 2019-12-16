The next-generation Xbox has a much simpler name than you might think: It’s actually just ‘Xbox’

caption The next-generation Xbox, which is scheduled to arrive in the 2020 holiday season. source Microsoft

The next-generation Xbox was officially unveiled last Thursday at the 2019 Game Awards in Los Angeles.

It was introduced as the “Xbox Series X,” but the way that name was presented made it look like the console generation was actually just named “Xbox.”

That is the case, Microsoft confirmed to Business Insider. The next-generation Xbox consoles are actually just named “Xbox,” starting with the Xbox Series X.

“The name we’re carrying forward to the next generation is simply Xbox,” a Microsoft spokesperson told Business Insider. “The name ‘Xbox Series X’ allows room for additional consoles in the future.”

The next generation Xbox got a big reveal last week, with a first look at the box itself and a name: Xbox Series X.

The Xbox Series X is part of the fourth generation of Xbox from Microsoft, following the original Xbox, the Xbox 360, and the Xbox One generations.

It’s quite a list of names, especially compared to the dead simplicity of Sony’s PlayStation line which starts with the PlayStation 1 in 1995 and runs through to the upcoming PlayStation 5 that’s scheduled for 2020.

But there was something particular about the way that Microsoft revealed the name of the Series X:

caption Microsoft’s Xbox head Phil Spencer on stage at the 2019 Game Awards, where Microsoft introduced the new Xbox Series X. source Microsoft / The Game Awards

Do you see it?

“THE NEW” is tiny, followed by “XBOX” in huge letters, and then “SERIES X” in medium-sized letters below that.

Like this:

Upon closer inspection, it appears that “Xbox” is the make and “Series X” is the model – as if the name going forward for Xbox consoles is simply “Xbox.”

It turns out there’s a good reason for that.

“The name we’re carrying forward to the next generation is simply Xbox,” a Microsoft representative told Business Insider, “And at The Game Awards you saw that name come to life through the Xbox Series X.”

Like the first Xbox generation, the next one is simply named “Xbox.”

It’s a basic rebranding, but a meaningful one that could help to simplify the Xbox line for interested consumers. It also clarifies Microsoft’s intention with its console line.

“Similar to what fans have seen with previous generations, the name ‘Xbox Series X’ allows room for additional consoles in the future,” the Microsoft rep told us.

caption The Xbox One X, left, and Xbox One S, right. source Microsoft

Currently, there are two models of Xbox One: The Xbox One X and the Xbox One S. Both came out after the original Xbox One, which launched in November 2013.

For several years, Microsoft also offered that Xbox One, which looked different from both of the consoles seen above. All three of these consoles are part of the “Xbox One” generation, which tracks with 2013 to present day. They all play the same Xbox One games, though the Xbox One X is technically far more powerful than the other two boxes.

Confused yet?

That’s exactly why Microsoft is simplifying its naming convention going forward. At the same time, of course, the statement indicates that Microsoft is already working on other versions of the next-generation Xbox – something that lines up with repeated rumors of a disc-less, streaming-focused Xbox. Microsoft isn’t saying just yet, though. “We’re excited to offer fans a glimpse at the next generation of gaming with Xbox Series X,” the rep said, “But beyond that, we have nothing further to share.”

One thing is clear: That “Series X” bit isn’t so important – it’s just Xbox from now on.

Check out the intro video for the new Xbox right here: