Classic Windows program Microsoft Paint to remain part of Windows 10

caption Microsoft Paint in Windows 95. source Microsoft

Microsoft’s classic program Microsoft Paint will remain part of Windows 10.

The app was being “deprecated” from Windows 10 – available as a free download, but not included with Windows. That decision has now been reversed.

A version of Microsoft Paint has been included in every version of Windows since 1.0 in 1985.

Stop worrying, Microsoft Paint fans: The classic Windows application will remain part of Windows 10 going forward.

“It’ll remain included in Windows 10 for now,” Microsoft senior program manager Brandon LeBlanc said on Twitter.

That’s good news for anyone who enjoys Windows Paint, the over 30-year-old application that’s been part of Windows since the very beginning in 1985. Millions of people around the world have used Microsoft Paint to produce images for decades – it is a foundational application of modern computing.

Microsoft was planning to “deprecate” the application, meaning it would no longer be included as part of the Windows 10 installation package.

caption Microsoft issued the image above with a message to fans following the initial outcry to the application being deprecated. source @Microsoft/Twitter

Instead, you would download the application from the Microsoft Store if you wanted to use it.

Additionally, Microsoft rolled out a new application named “3D Paint” that was intended as an evolution of the original program.

But in the following months, Microsoft rolled back those plans, and the app never disappeared from Windows 10.

Now, we have confirmation that it will continue to be included with Windows 10 just as it has always been included with Windows.