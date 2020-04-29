Microsoft reports quarterly revenue of $35 billion, beating Wall Street estimates as the coronavirus crisis drives demand for its cloud

caption Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Microsoft reported third-quarter earnings on Wednesday.

Microsoft reported third-quarter earnings after the market closed on Wednesday, beating Wall Street expectations.

Here’s what the company reported:

Revenue: $35 billion (Wall Street expected $33.66 billion), up from $30.6 billion in the same quarter last year.

$35 billion (Wall Street expected $33.66 billion), up from $30.6 billion in the same quarter last year. Earnings: $1.40 per share, compared to analysts’ estimate of $1.26 per share.

$1.40 per share, compared to analysts’ estimate of $1.26 per share. Net income: $10.8 billion, up 22 percent.

Microsoft’s overall commercial cloud business – which includes Microsoft Azure, Office 365 and other cloud services – reached $13.3 billion in sales for the quarter, up 39 percent year over year.

The division Microsoft calls “More Personal Computing” – which includes Windows, search, Xbox and Surface, was $11 billion, up 3 percent from this time last year. Microsoft in February lowered its sales forecast for that business, citing issues with its supply chain and “uncertainty related to the public health situation in China.”

Microsoft’s “Intelligent Cloud” business, which includes Azure, server products, enterprise and cloud services, brought in $12.3 billion in revenue, up 27 percent from the same quarter last year.

Revenue for Microsoft’s “Productivity and Business Processes” business unit, which includes Office products for businesses and customers, LinkedIn revenue and Dynamics products and cloud services, increased 15 percent to $11.7 billion.

Microsoft said the coronavirus crisis has “minimal net impact” on company revenue. Cloud usage increased – especially for the Microsoft 365 bundle of cloud applications including Teams, Azure, Windows Virtual Desktop, advanced security solutions, and Power Platform.

Microsoft’s business seems on solid footing amid the pandemic, but there are already signs that the company is adopting a strategy of caution as doubts swirl over the global economy.

The company has experienced an unprecedented surge in usage as remote workers turn to its software and its cloud platform powers many of the apps and websites they use. The increase has created capacity challenges for Microsoft and it’s having a hard time keeping up with the demand. Meanwhile, the part of Microsoft’s business that includes licensing Windows to PC manufacturers is under pressure.

