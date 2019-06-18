Microsoft is selling its remaining stock of Huawei laptops, and confirmed that it will continue delivering software updates if you buy one

caption You can once again buy a Huawei laptop from the Microsoft store. source Huawei

Microsoft has resumed sales of its existing stock of Huawei laptops on its online store.

Once the stock runs out, customers won’t be able to buy Huawei laptops until something changes in the US government’s decision to blacklist Huawei from doing business with US companies.

Crucially, Microsoft also told Business Insider the company will continue to deliver Microsoft software updates to Huawei laptops. It wouldn’t be a good idea to buy a Huawei laptop were it not to receive software updates.

Huawei laptops disappeared from Microsoft stores in May amid the US government’s ban on American companies from doing business with Huawei. But now, Huawei laptops are now back on sale on Microsoft’s online store, as spotted by The Verge.

Huawei laptops are only temporarily available on Microsoft’s store, as the company is selling off the last of the stock it already has on hand. “We are resuming the sale of our existing inventory of Huawei devices at Microsoft Store,” Microsoft said in its statement to Business Insider.

Once Microsoft sells out of any Huawei laptop model, it won’t become available again until there’s a change in the US’s ban.

A Microsoft spokesperson also said it will “continue to offer Microsoft software updates to customers with Huawei devices,” meaning Huawei laptop owners won’t get left out of Microsoft software feature and security updates. This is crucial for anyone thinking of snapping up a Huawei laptop, as a laptop without software updates can become outdated pretty quickly. Without confirmation that Huawei laptops will get Microsoft support after a purchase, it wouldn’t be a good idea to buy a Huawei laptop.

Microsoft’s decision to continue to deliver Microsoft software updates is based on the company’s “initial evaluation of the US Department of Commerce’s decision on Huawei,” Microsoft said.

It’s still unclear if Huawei will support its laptops should they need repairs or replacements. Business Insider has requested clarification from Huawei, but hasn’t yet heard back.

For its smartphones, Huawei said it would continue to offer hardware support, so it’s possible the same might go for its laptops.