Microsoft thanked a veteran for his service by having an Xbox One X with ‘Battlefield V’ delivered to him by a skydiver — here’s the video of the jump

caption Travis Pastrana of Nitro Circus dove from 13,000 feet in the air to deliver this Xbox One X to a Navy veteran. source Microsoft

Microsoft thanked a Navy veteran for his service by having a “Battlefield V” Xbox One X bundle delivered to his house by a skydiver.

That skydiver was Travis Pastrana, a former NASCAR driver and professional stunt performer from the action-sports collective Nitro Circus.

The giveaway coincides with Microsoft’s #GivewithXbox campaign, which donates Xbox products to video game-related charities.

To celebrate the release of “Battlefield V,” Microsoft and Electronic Arts partnered to give a Florida veteran a limited-edition Xbox One X bundle, delivered via an outrageous skydiving stunt.

Motorsport driver and stunt performer Travis Pastrana of Nitro Circus dove from a height of 13,000 feet to deliver the first Xbox One X Gold Rush Special Edition “Battlefield V” bundle to retired Navy Corpsman Jeff Bartrom, who lives in Paisley Florida. Pastrana hit a peak speed of 140 mph during the dive, and the jump took less than 55 seconds.

The giveaway was meant to thank Bartrom for his service and coincides with Microsoft’s #GiveWithXbox initiative. The company pledged to donate $5 worth of Xbox products for every picture shared to social media with the hashtag showing the importance of gaming. Microsoft will donate up to $1 million to be split between four charities, Child’s Play, Gamers Outreach, SpecialEffect, and Operation Supply Drop. The social media campaign is running through December 9th.

World War II shooter “Battlefield V” officially launched on November 20th and is available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. The Xbox One X version of “Battlefield V” also features enhanced visuals. EA Access members can play a free 10-hour trial of the game on their platform of choice as well.