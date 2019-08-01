Microsoft hired a man named Mac Book to star in its latest ad slamming Apple’s laptops

source Microsoft

Microsoft’s latest ad for its Surface laptop stars a man named Mac Book, which is short for his full name Mackenzie.

The ad takes a jab at Apple’s MacBook laptops by saying Surface computers perform faster, last longer, and have touch screens.

Apple and Microsoft have a long history of sparring with one another through video ads.

Microsoft really wants you to believe that its computers are superior to Apple’s, so it hired a man named “Mac Book” to convince you.

In the company’s latest Surface commercial, a narrator asks a man named Mackenzie Book (Mac for short) a series of questions about how Microsoft’s laptop compares to Apple’s. He asks questions such as which laptop lasts longer, which one is faster, and which one has a better touch screen. And of course, Book chooses the Surface every time.

“You should get a Surface,” he says at the end of the video. “Trust me, I’m Mac Book.”

Apple’s MacBook laptops don’t have touch screens, unless you take into account the Touch Bar situated above the keyboard on certain MacBook Pro models.

Apple and Microsoft have a long history of taking jabs at one another through their computer commercials. Who could forget Apple’s iconic “Get a Mac” campaign from the early 2000s starring Justin Long and John Hodgman? Those advertisements positioned Mac as being the cool brand whose laptops offer better performance and were much easier setup compared to the PC.

Microsoft pushed back with an ad campaign of its own around 2008 and 2009. One such commercial showed the diverse range of people that actually use Windows, an effort to move away from the stuffy office worker character John Hodgman played in Apple’s ads.

Check out the video below to see Microsoft’s latest anti-Apple ad starring “Mac Book.”