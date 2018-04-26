Microsoft is rallying ahead of earnings

By
Jacob Sonenshine, Business Insider US
-

source
Markets Insider

Microsoft shares are up more than 2% Thursday as investors ready for the company’s third-quarter results, which are due out after the closing bell.

Wall Street expects the company to earn an adjusted $0.85 a share on $25.78 billion of revenue. That would make for an almost 40% spike in earnings-per-share compared to a year ago. Analysts are largely bullish ahead of the results, with 28 “buy” ratings compared to just 2 “sell” ratings.

Microsoft is up 9.73% on the year.