- Microsoft is rallying ahead of earnings, which are due out after Thursday’s closing bell.
- Wall Street is bullish ahead of the results.
Microsoft shares are up more than 2% Thursday as investors ready for the company’s third-quarter results, which are due out after the closing bell.
Wall Street expects the company to earn an adjusted $0.85 a share on $25.78 billion of revenue. That would make for an almost 40% spike in earnings-per-share compared to a year ago. Analysts are largely bullish ahead of the results, with 28 “buy” ratings compared to just 2 “sell” ratings.
Microsoft is up 9.73% on the year.