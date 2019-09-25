Microsoft’s Surface Pro 6 laptop is $200 off at Best Buy and Walmart right now

source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

The Microsoft Surface 6 2-in-1 laptop offers relatively powerful specs with a portable and sleek design.

The device comes with Windows 10, an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of solid-state storage.

For a limited time, the laptop is on sale for $699, which is $200 off its normal price at Best Buy and Walmart.

Microsoft’s Surface lineup of 2-in-1 laptops has long been the go-to for those who want a laptop that’s sleek and portable, yet still relatively powerful. And now, for a limited time, the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 is on sale for $200 off its normal price, bringing the total down to $699 at Best Buy and Walmart.

This particular model of the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 has a lot going for it. The laptop has an Intel Core i5 processor built into it, along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of solid-state storage – so it should be more than powerful enough for most users. Powering it all is a battery that should last for a full day’s work and then some. Microsoft says you’ll get 13.5 hours of continuous video playback on a charge.

Along with the powerful specs, the device has a nice, slim design. The Surface Pro 6 is only around 8.5mm thick, which makes it easy to put into a backpack or take on the road with you. The device is actually more of a Windows 10 tablet than a laptop, and you will have to buy the much-loved Signature Type Cover separately if you want to use it as a laptop.

Safe to say, the Surface Pro 6 is a great option for those who need a portable laptop for productivity or who just want a relatively powerful device they can take on the road. As mentioned, it’s available for $200 off at Best Buy and Walmart, but we don’t know how long the sale will run.