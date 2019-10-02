Microsoft just announced the Surface Neo, which basically answers the question of what would happen if you connected 2 tablets together to create a laptop

source Business Insider

Microsoft on Wednesday announced the Neo, a dual-screened, foldable tablet that thinks it’s a laptop.

The Neo has the general appearance of two tablets connected with a hinge, and the design gives it the option to fold into a laptop shape or be held open like a book. It combines the portable design of a tablet with the versatility and productivity of the Windows 10 operating system.

To be specific, the Neo runs a specialized version of Windows 10 called Windows 10 “X.” From what we can tell, it’s identical in features and functionality as regular Windows 10, except it’s been customized to support the Neo’s dual-screened, foldable design.

The Neo can be used as a tablet, or it can take on the form of a laptop. It’s all screen and no keyboard on its own, but a magnetically attachable keyboard can fit on top of the bottom portion of the Neo. Microsoft showed how the keyboard can be moved around the Neo’s bottom portion, and the software creates a secondary screen in the screen space above the physical keyboard when it’s attached.

The Neo won’t be available for another year until the holidays in 2020, the company said, but Microsoft is showing it off early to help get developers interested.