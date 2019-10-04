Microsoft’s new Surface laptop lineup is up for preorder at Best Buy and the Microsoft Store — here’s everything you need to know

source Business Insider/Antonio Villas-Boas

Microsoft has finally announced a new lineup of Surface products, including the Surface Laptop 3, Surface Pro 7, and Surface Pro X.

The devices are all built for performance and portability, plus they’re beautifully designed.

All three devices are already available for preorder at Best Buy and the Microsoft Store.

How much do the new Microsoft Surface devices cost?

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 specs and price

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 is a follow-up to the already-loved Microsoft Surface Laptop 2, and it brings a ton of upgrades and improvements with it.

The Surface Laptop 3 boasts the sleek and stylish design with its minimalistic look, Alcantara palm rest around the keyboard, and a 13.5-inch touchscreen with relatively small bezels around it. It’s super slim, measuring just 0.57 inches thick, and offers both a USB-A and USB-C port, along with a headphone jack.

Perhaps even more important are the specs under the hood. The base model comes with a 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor, along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, though you can step things up to an Intel Core i7 or AMD Ryzen 7 processor, along with up to 16GB of RAM and a hefty 1TB of storage if you want more power.

You can preorder it now and it will ship on October 22.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 specs and price

Next up is the Surface Pro 7, which, as you would expect, replaces the Surface Pro 6. The device is an ultra portable 2-in-1 device that is actually more a powerful tablet with a keyboard than an actual laptop. It has a 12.3-inch touchscreen, along with both a USB-C and a USB-A port, and is super slim.

Under the hood, the Surface Pro 7 is still a very powerful device. The base model comes with a 10th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage, but you can upgrade it to include an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage, which is very impressive for a device this size.

You can preorder it now and it will ship on October 22.

Microsoft Surface Pro X specs and price

The Surface Pro X takes the Surface Pro concept to the next level. Not only is it sleeker than other Surface Pro devices, but it has super slim bezels, a larger screen, and more advanced features.

Safe to say, if you want the cutting edge detachable 2-in-1 laptop, this is the way to go. The touchscreen comes in at 13 inches, and it has two USB-C ports, making it a little more forward-focused than other devices. It’s extremely thin too, measuring only 0.28 inches thick.

Under the hood, the device is pretty powerful too. It’s ARM-based, and features a processor co-developer with Qualcomm, called the Microsoft SQ1. Along with that, you’ll get either 8GB or 16GB of RAM and between 128GB and 512GB of storage.

It’s important to note that if performance is your top priority, it might be better sticking with the Intel chip in the Surface Pro 7, rather than the ARM-based chip in this device. That said, if design and portability are more important, then the Surface Pro X is an excellent device.

You can preorder it now and it will ship on November 5.