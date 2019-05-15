Amazon and Best Buy are discounting the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 by up to $250 right now

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

If you’re looking for a great Windows device, the Surface Pro 6 is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops you can buy.

The Surface Pro 6 is well-designed and pretty powerful, plus it’s available in a range of different configurations.

For a limited time, the Surface Pro 6 is on sale for up to $250 off at Best Buy and Amazon.

The Microsoft Surface line of devices is easily one of the best ways to experience the power of Windows. Surface 2-in-1s and laptops offer a high level of performance, a beautiful design, and other key features.

If you’ve been considering buying a Surface Pro 6 for a while, now is the time to pull the trigger – the 2-in-1 laptop is being discounted on Amazon and Best Buy, and you could save hundreds of dollars on the device.

There is a range of Surface Pro 6 configurations on sale so you can get the right level of performance for your needs without breaking the bank.

Under the hood, the Surface Pro 6 offers your choice of an Intel Core i5 or Core i7 processor coupled with either 8GB or 16GB of RAM. There are also options for 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB of storage.

Deals are available at both Amazon and Best Buy, so you can buy from your preferred retailer. That said, not all of the different models have been discounted from both retailers, so if you can’t find a deal for the model you want at one retailer, it’s worth checking the other retailer.

