Microsoft is discounting the Surface Pro 7 by $280 — and it comes with the keyboard cover

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is the latest and greatest device in the much-loved Surface lineup.

The 2-in-1 laptop offers powerful specs and a super sleek and stylish design.

It’s currently on sale for only $599, which is $280 off its normal price of $879.

Black Friday is well and truly on the way, but Microsoft has already announced some great deals on its most popular products, including the Surface Pro 7 with a Type Cover. Thanks to the discount, you can get a portable, powerful machine at a relatively low price. It’s currently on sale for $599, which is $280 off its normal price of $879.

The Surface Pro 7 is the latest in a long line of highly popular Surface Pro devices. The best thing about these devices is how portable they are. The Surface Pro 7 itself is only 0.33 inches thick, and weighs 1.70 pounds, making it easy to carry around in a backpack or bag. The 12.3-inch touchscreen is crisp and more than big enough for most users.

The Surface Pro 7 is relatively powerful too. In this variant, you’ll get an Intel Core i3 processor, along with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of solid-state storage. That makes this device more than powerful enough for things like web browsing, watching videos, social media, and productivity.

This bundle also comes with the Surface Pro 7 Type Cover, which essentially means you can use it as a laptop too. The Surface Pro 7 works great as a tablet, but with the added versatility of the Type Cover, you’ll be able to use it for all kinds of work and play.