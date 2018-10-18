Microsoft finally made an Xbox I actually want to buy

source Taco Bell

Microsoft is running a promotion with Taco Bell between October 18 and November 12.

Buying a $5 Double Chalupa Box – or simply mailing your information on a postcard to a certain PO Box, detailed below – gives you a chance to win a limited-edition Xbox One X.

This exclusive Xbox One features a platinum finish, a matching Xbox Elite wireless controller, and best of all, it plays Taco Bell’s famous “ring” when powered on.

In unrelated news, I’m currently standing in line at Taco Bell for a $5 Double Chalupa Box.

As someone who owns a PlayStation 4 and a Nintendo Switch, I’ve never felt the need for more video games, so I hadn’t given much consideration to Microsoft’s Xbox One.

Until now.

If you buy Taco Bell’s $5 “Double Chalupa Box” – which consists of one double chalupa, one crunchy taco, cinnamon twists, a medium drink, and a humbling sense of regret – you’ll get a code that you can text or submit online for a chance to win a limited-edition platinum Xbox One X.

What’s so cool about this Xbox One? Well, not only is it an incredibly powerful game console that also happens to look super sleek with that platinum finish, but according to Microsoft, the console “comes packaged with Taco Bell’s famous ‘ring’ when powered on.”

It sounds like this:

Come on. That’s amazing.

In addition to the console, you’ll also get an Xbox Elite wireless controller – in that same platinum finish as the console, which is, again, exclusive to the promotion – and a pair of 3-month memberships to Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold. All of this has a total value of around $600.

According to the rules, Microsoft and Taco Bell will be handing out 5,040 of these prizes to some lucky customers. The rules also state that you don’t technically need to purchase anything for a chance to win the incredible Taco Bell Xbox; all you need to do is send your name, age street address, and email address on a properly stamped postcard, and mail that to this address:

Taco Bell and Xbox Game Code RequestP.O. Box 251328, West Bloomfield, MI 48325

Don’t submit your requests in an envelope, they won’t be accepted!

Now if you’ll excuse me, I need to buy a few dozen Double Chalupa boxes. No reason.