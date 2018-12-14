People really want this ‘ugly’ Windows 95 sweater that Microsoft is giving away, but unfortunately you can’t buy it

  • Microsoft is giving away Windows 95 sweaters to “lucky fans” through the @Windows Twitter account.
  • The company calls them “ugly,” but the overall consensus on the internet is that people desperately want one.
  • Unfortunately, the sweater isn’t available to buy at the moment.

Microsoft posted a tweet on Thursday evening announcing its Windows 95 “ugly” sweater giveaway to “fans.”

It’s unclear how Microsoft determines whether someone is a fan. The company posted the tweet from its @Windows Twitter account saying that “fans” should check their direct message inbox to see if they’ve been selected to receive a Windows 95 sweater. With that in mind, it seems like anyone who follows @Windows on Twitter is eligible to win.

Microsoft self-dubbed the sweater as “ugly,” but the internet wants it quite badly.

The sweater garnered 16300 upvotes in a post on the r/ATBGE (awful taste but great execution) subreddit. Congratulations to u/Eggballz on your newfound Reddit karma wealth.

The sweater is also fuel for good comedy:

The giveaway is also making the rounds in tech media circles, with many in the industry (including myself) expressing a deep desire for the sweater.

Unfortunately, the sweater is only obtainable through the giveaway from the @Windows Twitter account at the moment.

But if Microsoft is interested in earning some extra side cash in the fashion business, the demand seems to be there.