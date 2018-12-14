People really want this ‘ugly’ Windows 95 sweater that Microsoft is giving away, but unfortunately you can’t buy it

source Twitter/@Windows

Microsoft is giving away Windows 95 sweaters to “lucky fans” through the @Windows Twitter account.

The company calls them “ugly,” but the overall consensus on the internet is that people desperately want one.

Unfortunately, the sweater isn’t available to buy at the moment.

Microsoft posted a tweet on Thursday evening announcing its Windows 95 “ugly” sweater giveaway to “fans.”

It’s unclear how Microsoft determines whether someone is a fan. The company posted the tweet from its @Windows Twitter account saying that “fans” should check their direct message inbox to see if they’ve been selected to receive a Windows 95 sweater. With that in mind, it seems like anyone who follows @Windows on Twitter is eligible to win.

Microsoft self-dubbed the sweater as “ugly,” but the internet wants it quite badly.

Hello. If I do not get one of these sweatshirts I will die. Like, I will die. https://t.co/gzXnaGrbis — Christina Warren @ MSIgniteTheTour (@film_girl) December 13, 2018

You need to give me this sweater. pic.twitter.com/yu42YaFxBc — Scott Hanselman (@shanselman) December 14, 2018

The sweater garnered 16300 upvotes in a post on the r/ATBGE (awful taste but great execution) subreddit. Congratulations to u/Eggballz on your newfound Reddit karma wealth.

source Reddit/Tera91

The sweater is also fuel for good comedy:

source Reddit/OhTheHueManatee

The giveaway is also making the rounds in tech media circles, with many in the industry (including myself) expressing a deep desire for the sweater.

Unfortunately, the sweater is only obtainable through the giveaway from the @Windows Twitter account at the moment.

But if Microsoft is interested in earning some extra side cash in the fashion business, the demand seems to be there.