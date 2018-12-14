People really want this ‘ugly’ Windows 95 sweater that Microsoft is giving away, but unfortunately you can’t buy it

- source
- Twitter/@Windows
- Microsoft is giving away Windows 95 sweaters to “lucky fans” through the @Windows Twitter account.
- The company calls them “ugly,” but the overall consensus on the internet is that people desperately want one.
- Unfortunately, the sweater isn’t available to buy at the moment.
Microsoft posted a tweet on Thursday evening announcing its Windows 95 “ugly” sweater giveaway to “fans.”
It’s unclear how Microsoft determines whether someone is a fan. The company posted the tweet from its @Windows Twitter account saying that “fans” should check their direct message inbox to see if they’ve been selected to receive a Windows 95 sweater. With that in mind, it seems like anyone who follows @Windows on Twitter is eligible to win.
Microsoft self-dubbed the sweater as “ugly,” but the internet wants it quite badly.
Hello. If I do not get one of these sweatshirts I will die. Like, I will die. https://t.co/gzXnaGrbis
— Christina Warren @ MSIgniteTheTour (@film_girl) December 13, 2018
You need to give me this sweater. pic.twitter.com/yu42YaFxBc
— Scott Hanselman (@shanselman) December 14, 2018
The sweater garnered 16300 upvotes in a post on the r/ATBGE (awful taste but great execution) subreddit. Congratulations to u/Eggballz on your newfound Reddit karma wealth.
The sweater is also fuel for good comedy:
The giveaway is also making the rounds in tech media circles, with many in the industry (including myself) expressing a deep desire for the sweater.
Unfortunately, the sweater is only obtainable through the giveaway from the @Windows Twitter account at the moment.
But if Microsoft is interested in earning some extra side cash in the fashion business, the demand seems to be there.