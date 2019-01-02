Microsoft’s web browser now warns users about untrustworthy news. Here’s how your favorite publications stack up.

By
Ben Gilbert, Business Insider US
-

source
NewsGuard/Google/Business Insider

  • Microsoft‘s new version of its popular web browser now warns users about potentially untrustworthy news sources.
  • The service it uses is called NewsGuard – a third-party application run by journalists (including a Business Insider board member) who evaluate publications and rate them on a variety of factors.
  • Publications such as The Washington Post and Fox News are considered trustworthy, while warnings are issued for Breitbart, DailyKOS, The Daily Mail, and more.

Ever clicked on a news story only to discover that it’s from some publication you’ve never heard of?

How did you determine if it was a trustworthy news source?

That problem is more prevalent than ever, as tens of millions of people get their news primarily from places like Facebook and Twitter.

Microsoft is aiming to tackle the problem with a major addition to its web browser: a built-in tool called NewsGuard that warns users before they click on a potentially untrustworthy news source.

The idea is simple: Users see a “Nutritional Label,” similar to those seen on food products, that explains why the publication has been deemed trustworthy or untrustworthy.

The British tabloid Daily Mail is flagged as problematic because of credibility and transparency issues, according to NewsGuard.

source
The Daily Mail/NewsGuard

The tool is rolling out to mobile users of Microsoft’s Edge browser now, but is expected to head to other platforms in the future.

NewsGuard is also available as an extension for Chrome, Google’s ubiquitous internet browser, and we used it to check the ratings of a variety of publications:

1. The New York Times: Trustworthy!

source
NewsGuard/The New York Times

2. Fox News: Trustworthy, with caveats.

source
NewsGuard/Fox News

3. The Washington Post: Trustworthy!

source
NewsGuard/The Washington Post

4. The Guardian: Trustworthy!

source
NewsGuard / The Guardian

5. The Wall Street Journal: Trustworthy!

source
NewsGuard/Wall Street Journal

6. National Review: Trustworthy!

source
NewsGuard/National Review

7. The NY Post: Trustworthy, with caveats.

source
NewsGuard/The New York Post

8. The Daily News: Trustworthy, with caveats.

source
NewsGuard/The Daily News

9. The Federalist: Trustworthy, with caveats.

source
NewsGuard/The Federalist

10. The Economist: Trustworthy!

source
NewsGuard/The Economist

11. Breitbart: Not trustworthy.

source
NewsGuard/Breitbart

12. The Daily Kos: Not trustworthy.

source
NewsGuard/DailyKOS

13. Russia Today (RT): Not trustworthy.

source
NewsGuard/RT

14. The Times of Israel: Trustworthy!

source
NewsGuard/The Times of Israel

15. Business Insider: Trustworthy!

source
NewsGuard/Google/Business Insider

16. The Huffington Post: Trustworthy!

source
NewsGuard/The Huffington Post

17. Al Jazeera: Not trustworthy.

source
NewsGuard/Al Jazeera

18. Bloomberg: Trustworthy, with caveats.

source
NewsGuard/Bloomberg

19. BuzzFeed News: Trustworthy!

source
NewsGuard/BuzzFeed News

20. MSNBC: Trustworthy!

source
NewsGuard/MSNBC

21: The Associated Press (AP): Trustworthy!

22. The Daily Beast: Trustworthy!

source
NewsGuard/TheDaily Beast

23. TMZ: Trustworthy, with caveats.

source
NewsGuard/TMZ

24. Splinter: Trustworthy, with caveats.

source
NewsGuard/Splinter

25. Vice News: Trustworthy!

source
NewsGuard/Vice

26. Forbes: Trustworthy, with caveats.

source
NewsGuard/Forbes

27. The Los Angeles Times: Trustworthy!

source
NewsGuard/LA Times

28. Time: Trustworthy, with caveats.

source
NewsGuard/Time

29. BBC: Trustworthy, with caveats.

source
NewsGuard/BBC