Microsoft’s web browser now warns users about untrustworthy news: Here’s how your favorite publications stack up

source NewsGuard/Google/Business Insider

Microsoft’s new version of its popular web browser now warns users about potentially untrustworthy news sources.

The service it uses is called NewsGuard – a third-party application that’s run by journalists (including a Business Insider board member) who evaluate publications and rate them on a variety of factors.

Publications like The Washington Post and Fox News are considered trustworthy, while warnings are issued for Breitbart, DailyKOS, The Daily Mail, and more.

Ever clicked on a news story only to discover that it’s from some publication you’ve never heard of? How did you determine if it was a trustworthy news source?

That problem is more prevalent than ever nowadays, as tens of millions of people get their news primarily from places like Facebook and Twitter. Microsoft is aiming to tackle the problem with a major addition to its web browser: A built-in tool called NewsGuard that warns users before they click on a potentially untrustworthy news source.

The idea is simple: Users are able to see a “Nutritional Label,” similar to those seen on food products, that explains why the publication has been deemed trustworthy or not.

caption The British tabloid Daily Mail is flagged as problematic due to credibility and transparency issues, according to NewsGuard. source The Daily Mail/NewsGuard

The tool is rolling out to mobile users of Microsoft’s Edge browser now, but is expected to head to other platforms in the future.

NewsGuard is also available as an extension for Chrome, Google’s ubiquitous internet browser, and we used it to check the ratings of a variety of publications:

1. The New York Times: Trustworthy!

source NewsGuard/The New York Times

2. Fox News: Trustworthy with some caveats.

source NewsGuard/Fox News

3. The Washington Post: Trustworthy!

source NewsGuard/The Washington Post

4. The Guardian: Trustworthy!

source NewsGuard / The Guardian

5. The Wall Street Journal: Trustworthy!

source NewsGuard/Wall Street Journal

6. National Review: Trustworthy!

source NewsGuard/National Review

7. The NY Post: Trustworthy, with caveats.

source NewsGuard/The New York Post

8. The Daily News: Trustworthy, with caveats.

source NewsGuard/The Daily News

9. The Federalist: Trustworthy, with caveats.

source NewsGuard/The Federalist

10. The Economist: Trustworthy!

source NewsGuard/The Economist

11. Breitbart: Not trustworthy.

source NewsGuard/Breitbart

12. The Daily Kos: Not trustworthy.

source NewsGuard/DailyKOS

13. Russia Today (RT): Not trustworthy.

source NewsGuard/RT

14. The Times of Israel: Trustworthy!

source NewsGuard/The Times of Israel

15. Business Insider: Trustworthy!

caption But you already knew that, didn’t you? source NewsGuard/Google/Business Insider

16. The Huffington Post: Trustworthy!

source NewsGuard/The Huffington Post

17. Al Jazeera: Not trustworthy.

source NewsGuard/Al Jazeera

18. Bloomberg: Trustworthy, with caveats.

source NewsGuard/Bloomberg

19. BuzzFeed News: Trustworthy!

source NewsGuard/BuzzFeed News

20. MSNBC: Trustworthy!

source NewsGuard/MSNBC

21: The Associated Press (AP): Trustworthy!

22. The Daily Beast: Trustworthy!

source NewsGuard/TheDaily Beast

23. TMZ: Trustworthy, with caveats.

source NewsGuard/TMZ

24. Splinter: Trustworthy, with caveats.

source NewsGuard/Splinter

25. Vice News: Trustworthy!

source NewsGuard/Vice

26. Forbes: Trustworthy, with caveats.

source NewsGuard/Forbes

27. The Los Angeles Times: Trustworthy!

source NewsGuard/LA Times

28. Time Magazine: Trustworthy, with caveats.

source NewsGuard/Time

29. BBC: Trustworthy, with caveats.