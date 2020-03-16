Microsoft says its Windows 10 operating system has surpassed 1 billion ‘monthly active devices’

caption Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. source Business Insider

Microsoft on Monday said its Windows 10 operating system is now in use by more than 1 billion “monthly active devices.”

The milestone comes after Microsoft ended support for Windows 7 – its operating system that was used on millions of PCs since its launch in 2009 – and encouraged users to upgrade to Windows 10 or buy new PCs that come preinstalled with it.

The end of Windows 7 was such a boost that it helped lead to what appears to be the best quarter for its Windows business since Satya Nadella became CEO in 2014 and started refocusing the company on the cloud.

Microsoft last month said it won’t hit its revenue forecast this quarter as disruptions from the coronavirus outbreak take a toll on its businesses licensing Windows software to PC makers and its in-house Surface hardware division. Wall Street analysts told Business Insider at the time they expect Microsoft to recoup the lost sales in later quarters.

