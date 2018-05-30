10 reasons you should buy a Windows PC instead of an Apple Mac

source Huawei

Those Mac computers sure look good, and they work great, too.

But Macs don’t suit everyone, especially when it comes to price tags and certain people who need extra power and customization.

Check out 10 reasons why you should consider a Windows PC over a Mac, then check out the 10 reasons why you should buy a Mac instead of a Windows PC to see which one fits your bill:

1. You can get a Windows PC for much cheaper than a Mac.

source Newegg/Lenovo

The least expensive Mac computer you can buy is the $500 Mac Mini, but you can get ultra-basic Windows PCs for under $300 that will work just fine for basic tasks like running a web browser and other basic apps.

The same thing goes for laptops, too. The cheapest Mac laptop you can buy is the $1,000 MacBook Air, which isn’t within everyone’s budget for simple tasks like running a web browser and basic apps. Meanwhile, you can get Windows laptops under $600 that will handle basic tasks just fine.

2. There are far more Windows PC options to choose from.

Since Apple is the only company that makes its own Mac computers, you have fewer choices when it comes to designs and specs. Having fewer options can make it easier to pick a computer, but it doesn’t always suit someone with more advanced requirements.

You don’t get much choice when it comes to the processor and RAM with Macs, for example, which dictates how much power the computer has and how smoothly it’ll run.

Also, Macs are often marketed as machines perfectly suited for professionals like photo and video editors, but you can buy Windows PCs that are far better suited for those types of professionals than any Mac.

3. You can easily switch out parts in Windows PCs and most laptops to customize them for your needs, or give them extra life.

source Antonio Villas-Boas/Tech Insider

Apple computers are less customizable than many Windows PCs and laptops. For many, the original hardware inside their Apple computers will work fine, and most probably don’t want to tinker around with upgrading parts. But anyone who does want to tinker around will have limited options with Macs.

Plus, you can build your own PC with exactly the parts you want to meet your needs. It’s surprisingly easy, not to mention satisfying.

You can build your own “Hackintosh” computer, but you’re limited in what parts you can use, and macOS is a pain to update and maintain on computers that aren’t made by Apple.

4. If you want to play video games, Windows PCs are the best option by far.

source YouTube/FRANKIEonPC

Anyone who wants to play video games on a computer should buy a Windows PC, hands down. Only a fraction of the games available can be played on Macs, and anyone seeking high-end graphics won’t find them on Macs due to their lacking power.

5. Most Windows laptops still come with commonly used ports.

source Dell

Apple’s latest crop of MacBook Pros – starting from the 2016 lineup – only come with USB-C ports. That means you can’t plug in monitors that use HDMI, SD cards for photo transfers, and other regular USB accessories like external hard drives without a USB-C adapter.

Having to use a USB-C adapter to plug in non-USB-C accessories is, in a word, frustrating. If you forget your USB-C adapter, you can’t use your non-USB-C accessories. If you lose it, you have to buy a new one, and it’s an annoying extra cost.

To be fair, USB-C is the evolution of connecting everything to your computers. USB-C plugs and ports support the so-called ThunderBolt 3 standard, which can be used for charging your laptop, as well as hooking it up to a monitor and other accessories all in a single port instead of needing to plug your devices into multiple ports. And it transfers data a lot faster than previous USB and Thunderbolt versions, too.

6. Windows PCs are updated with new specs much more frequently.

If you want a slim laptop, Apple’s best choice is either the MacBook or the MacBook Air. The problem with the MacBook is that it might not have enough power. And the problem with the MacBook Air is that it runs on 2015 specs.

And then there are computers like the Mac Pro, which hasn’t been updated since 2013 and is way too expensive to buy today considering its older specs.

Meanwhile, Windows computers are constantly updated with new specs when they become available.

7. Microsoft’s Office Suite – the most popular productivity software – works better on Windows than it does on PC.

source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

Microsoft’s Office Suite, which includes apps likes Word and Excel, are still best used on a Windows PC instead of a Mac. The Windows version comes with more features and is more stable than it is on the Mac version.

8. The Windows operating system is more customizable and allows for more extensive fine-tuning than macOS.

source Hollis Johnson/Tech Insider

Overall, you’ll find more settings to tweak in the Windows operating system than you will with Apple’s macOS operating system – formerly known as Mac OS X. More advanced users will find value in those extra settings.

9. While it’s easier overall to get a Mac repaired, it can be a lot cheaper to get a Windows PC repaired.

Whether you bring your Mac to the Apple Store or a certified Mac repair store, the prices are generally higher than they are to repair a Windows PC.

10. Windows laptops have more reliable keyboards than Apple’s latest MacBook Pros.

source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

Lastly, Several MacBook Pros and MacBooks users have reported that Apple’s latest Butterfly-design keyboard can be unreliable. I’m one of those customers with an affected keyboard, and I wrote a post where I left all the mistakes caused by my defective keyboard design.

Windows laptop keyboards aren’t immune to their own problems, but a repair isn’t usually a big deal. Just swap out the affected key, or clean under keys using a can of compressed air. For the issues with Apple’s butterfly keyboards, Apple’s repair teams sometimes have to replace large, expensive sections of the laptop. My most recent repair involved replacing the entire logic board, which includes the motherboard, processor, graphics chip, RAM, and storage. The top section of my laptop where my keyboard lies was also replaced, which also included the battery. All that for a single key – my “G” key – that wasn’t working properly. Apple has yet to comment on this issue. It’s a design flaw on Apple’s part, if you ask me, as repairing such a mundane issue shouldn’t have to be so intense.

Thankfully, my laptop was under warranty, so the repair was free. But it can cost upwards of $700 to get a single defective key repaired on a new MacBook or MacBook Pro, according to Apple Insider.