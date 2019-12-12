Microsoft is handing out around 250 ‘ugly’ Windows XP holiday sweaters that everyone wants but no one can buy

source Microsoft/Twitter

Microsoft made another batch of “ugly” holiday sweaters that a lot of people want, but that they most likely can’t have.

This year’s theme is Windows XP, with the iconic “Bliss” desktop wallpaper knitted on the sweater.

Just like last year, the sweater can’t be bought – Microsoft is giving them away to certain Windows fans on Twitter.

Only around 250 were made, and Microsoft’s official Twitter account for Windows has 6.3 million followers. Good luck.

Microsoft is at it again with its 2019 holiday season “ugly” sweater.

Last year, Microsoft’s ugly holiday sweater theme was Windows 95 – producing a sweater that everyone wanted, but most couldn’t have. Only “lucky fans” who followed the @Windows Twitter account could obtain one of the highly-limited edition batch of 100 sweaters.

This year’s ugly Microsoft holiday sweater theme is the classic Windows XP operating system (first released in 2001), and it’s equally rare and desirable. Only about 250 were made this year, but you still can’t buy one, despite the outcry from Microsoft fans on Twitter.

Microsoft is, however, giving away its Windows XP sweaters to those who follow Microsoft’s Windows social handles, like the @Windows Twitter account, and tweet with the “#WindowsUglySweater” hashtag.

Those who have interacted with the @Windows Twitter account lin the past ikely have a better shot of getting a sweater than someone who just followed @Windows today, but there are so few sweaters that you should approach this like you would with the lottery – don’t get your hopes up.

The sweater itself evokes the signature and iconic Windows XP desktop wallpaper, called “Bliss.”

On one hand I know it's an ad and they got us all talking about Microsoft… but on the other hand I'm wearing it while testing the Mac Pro, so it's totally balancing everything out (and also this is now the best #uglysweater I own) pic.twitter.com/GeCwkvGtZI — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) December 12, 2019

It also comes in a box that looks almost identical to the one you’d get when you bought the Windows XP operating system.

Um @Windows has an ugly sweater and this is the box it came in. I want this so bad. pic.twitter.com/wP3Wavw3fF — TJ Muehleman (@tjmule) December 12, 2019

Only around 250 sweaters were made this year, and they can’t be bought. The combination of nostalgia and limited availability has some people clamoring.

You may have a chance of getting a sweater if you followed and interacted with the @Windows Twitter account. Still, the @Windows Twitter account has 6.3 million followers. Only 250 people have a chance of getting a sweater. Be real with yourself now and don’t get your hopes up!

For the love of God, Microsoft PLEASE I need them sweaters. PLEASE — MaggieOnline (@technoMaggie) December 12, 2019

SELL THEM — Timelesst???? (@RealTimelesst) December 12, 2019