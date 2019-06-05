Microsoft is offering big discounts on Xbox One consoles and games to celebrate the year’s biggest gaming event

caption Microsoft is celebrating E3 with a major sale on Xbox One consoles, games, and accessories. source Microsoft

Microsoft is offering big discounts on Xbox One consoles and games in celebration of E3, the biggest video game event of the year.

Starting June 7, Xbox One X consoles will be $100 off, Xbox One S bundles will be $50 off, and hundreds of Xbox One games will be on sale.

Xbox Deals Unlocked sales be available online, at Microsoft Stores, and at other participating retailers like Walmart, Best Buy, GameStop, Amazon, and Target until June 17.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The year’s biggest video game event, the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), will start this weekend, bringing major announcements, new trailers, and previews of the latest games. Microsoft is celebrating the occasion with a major sale on Xbox One consoles, games, and accessories from June 7 to June 17.

During the Xbox Deals Unlocked E3 sale, all Xbox One S consoles and bundles will be $50 off and Xbox One X consoles are $100 cheaper than usual. More than 100 Xbox One games will also be discounted in Microsoft’s digital store.

These deals are available online, at Microsoft Stores, and at major retailers like Walmart, Best Buy, GameStop, Amazon, and Target.

Here’s a closer look at what you can expect during the Xbox Deal Unlocked sales:

The Xbox One X will be on sale for $399, a $100 discount.

source YouTube/Xbox

Microsoft’s most powerful video game console, the Xbox One X, is on sale for $399. The console is capable of running games at 4K with 60 frames per second, and is more powerful than Sony’s PlayStation 4 Pro from a hardware standpoint.

Microsoft Stores will also offer deep discounts on gaming PCs and laptops from Asus, Razer, and MSI. PC and Xbox accessories from Astro, Seagate, Hyperkin, and Turtle Beach will be on sale as well.

All Xbox One S Bundles are $50 off too, including this new “Fortnite” bundle with a purple Xbox One.

source Microsoft

The standard version of the Xbox One will also be on sale for $50 off, including the newly released Xbox One S All-Digital Edition. That will bring the starting price for the Xbox One family down to $200.

Microsoft is also releasing a new “Fortnite”-inspired bundle that includes a special Xbox One S with a black and purple gradient, and some extra V-bucks to use in game.

If “Fortnite” doesn’t excite you, Microsoft has a bunch of different Xbox One S bundles with games like “The Division 2,” “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds,” and “Minecraft.”

More than 100 Xbox One games will be on sale via Xbox Live and in stores. Some of the best games of the past year will be available for $20.

source Microsoft

Along with discounted consoles, Microsoft will offer sales on dozens of top Xbox One games, including “Mortal Kombat 11,” “Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice,” “Forza Horizon 4,” “NBA 2K19,” “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4,” and more.

Xbox One wireless controllers are $10 off, and Xbox branded clothing and gear are 60% off as well.

source Microsoft

Wireless Xbox One controllers are normally $60, but with you can grab one for $50 thanks to the Xbox Unlocked sale.

Microsoft is also offering a 60% discount on Xbox branded gear at Microsoft Stores.