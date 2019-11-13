Microsoft’s super-slim Surface Pro 7 and Laptop 3 can be pre-ordered from Nov 14 – here’s how much they cost in Singapore

The Surface Laptop 3 comes in two sizes, and is priced from S$1,488. Microsoft

Microsoft’s newest Surface line-up is about to come to Singapore next month, but customers in Singapore can start pre-ordering the devices starting Thursday (Nov 14).

Two devices – the Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3 – can be ordered through the Microsoft Store and via Best Denki, Challenger, Courts, EpiCentre @ ION Orchard, Harvey Norman, as well as on the official Lazada-Microsoft flagship store.

Commercial buyers can get them from the Microsoft Store or via AsiaPac, JK Technology and UIC.

The Surface Laptop 3 comes in two sizes: 13.5-inch with the latest 10th Generation Intel Core Processor, and a 15-inch in an all-metal design.

The laptop also comes in two colours – matte black and platinum – and can be charged to 80 per cent with just one hour of fast-charging.

Priced from S$1,488 to S$2,888, the 13.5-inch version weighs 1,288g in matte black and 1,265g in platinum.

The 15-inch version – which is priced from S$2,188 to S$2,488 – weighs 1,542g.

Surface Pro 7 (from S$1,388) is Microsoft’s most powerful 2-in-1 laptop so far. Microsoft

With a minimum price tag of S$1,388, the Surface Pro 7 is Microsoft’s most powerful 2-in-1 laptop so far.

At 2.3 times faster than the previous model, the new Surface Pro is powered by a quad-core, 10th Generation Intel Core processor, and is equipped with high-resolution a 12.3-inch PixelSense Display.

It is super-slim and weighs just 775g, Microsoft said.

In Singapore, the Surface Pro 7 will also be sold in two colours – black and platinum.

Here is the full price list of all the Microsoft devices making their debut in Singapore on December 9.

