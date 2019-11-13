Microsoft’s super-slim Surface Pro 7 and Laptop 3 can be pre-ordered from Nov 14 – here’s how much they cost in Singapore

- Microsoft
Microsoft’s newest Surface line-up is about to come to Singapore next month, but customers in Singapore can start pre-ordering the devices starting Thursday (Nov 14).
Two devices – the Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3 – can be ordered through the Microsoft Store and via Best Denki, Challenger, Courts, EpiCentre @ ION Orchard, Harvey Norman, as well as on the official Lazada-Microsoft flagship store.
Commercial buyers can get them from the Microsoft Store or via AsiaPac, JK Technology and UIC.
The Surface Laptop 3 comes in two sizes: 13.5-inch with the latest 10th Generation Intel Core Processor, and a 15-inch in an all-metal design.
The laptop also comes in two colours – matte black and platinum – and can be charged to 80 per cent with just one hour of fast-charging.
Priced from S$1,488 to S$2,888, the 13.5-inch version weighs 1,288g in matte black and 1,265g in platinum.
The 15-inch version – which is priced from S$2,188 to S$2,488 – weighs 1,542g.
- Microsoft
With a minimum price tag of S$1,388, the Surface Pro 7 is Microsoft’s most powerful 2-in-1 laptop so far.
At 2.3 times faster than the previous model, the new Surface Pro is powered by a quad-core, 10th Generation Intel Core processor, and is equipped with high-resolution a 12.3-inch PixelSense Display.
It is super-slim and weighs just 775g, Microsoft said.
In Singapore, the Surface Pro 7 will also be sold in two colours – black and platinum.
Here is the full price list of all the Microsoft devices making their debut in Singapore on December 9.
Read also:
- Microsoft’s new Surface Pro 7 2-in-1 laptop is up for preorder — here are my first impressions of the device
- Microsoft’s latest 15-inch Surface Pro 3 laptop is a masterpiece for people who like big screens and are willing to pay more for a cutting-edge design
- Here’s everything Microsoft announced at its big hardware event, including an Android phone and a super-fast, super-slim Surface Pro