These $20 microwavable slippers will keep your feet warm all winter

By
Amanda Krause, Insider
-
These slippers come in a variety of colors and patterns.

These slippers come in a variety of colors and patterns.
  • Intelex created slippers for that can be heated in the microwave to keep your feet warm.
  • The slippers are filled with millet grains and scented with dried lavender, so they’re safe to be reheated.
  • To use the slippers as an ice pack, simply store them in a plastic bag and then put them in the freezer.
  • They can be purchased in a variety of colors, patterns, and styles. They cost $24.99 on Intelex and start from $20 on Amazon.
  Watch the INSIDER video below to see how they work.

