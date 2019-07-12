‘Midsommar’ star Jack Reynor says shooting that climactic sex scene was ‘difficult’: ‘I was very naked for a very long time’

caption Jack Reynor stars as Christian in Ari Aster’s new film “Midsommar.” source A24

Warning: Spoilers if you haven’t watched “Midsommar.”

“Midsommar” star Jack Reynor opened up about his character’s wild sex scene in an interview with INSIDER.

Reynor called the scene “long and difficult” to film, but praised his scene partner, Isabelle Grill, saying she “did an amazing job.”

“I was very naked for a very long time,” Reynor said of shooting the scene.

There’s an outrageous sex scene in “Midsommar” that viewers can’t stop talking about, and star Jack Reynor said it wasn’t the easiest thing to pull off.

Thrillist reports the scene took two weeks to shoot. Reynor called it “long and difficult” to shoot, and said there was a tone of general discomfort for everyone involved.

But eventually, he said, all the actors “got comfortable with one another – as comfortable as you can when there’s a crew of 50 guys around.”

“The film is really heavy and the themes are difficult,” Reynor said, adding, “these scenes are very difficult [to do].

Reynor praised his costar, Isabelle Grill, who plays Maja, one of the villagers in the sex scene who’s harbored a crush on Reynor’s character for most of the film.

“Isabelle was very intimidated [by the scene,] but she was absolutely phenomenal,” Reynor said. He added that Grill, who had never shot a sex scene before, “did an amazing job.”

The scene comes towards the end of “Midsommar,” and features Reynor’s character Christian having sex with Maja in front of a large group of female village elders.

Maja’s seduction of Christian begins when he arrives in the village, and she tries various tactics to get him to fall in love with her, including baking him a pie with her pubic hair in it, which Christian unwittingly eats.

Towards the end of the film, Christian is drugged, and finally gives in to Maja’s temptations – but is caught in the act by his girlfriend, Dani (Florence Pugh).

It’s something of a breaking point for Dani, who’d traveled with him and several of his friends to the remote Swedish commune at the beginning of the film.

After suffering a tremendous loss, Dani and Christian’s relationship is already on the rocks at the start of “Midsommar”- and Christian’s sexual encounter with Maja causes Dani to completely fall apart.

While some moments in the scene are so cringeworthy, they’re nearly amusing – the part where an old woman places her hands on Reynor’s bare backside to assist him with his thrusts is weirdly funny – the sexual encounter is just one of many disturbing scenes in “Midsommar.”

Reynor said the cast had to work hard to prioritize their mental health while shooting the film.

“If you weren’t looking after yourself… it’s the kind of the thing that it could really f— with you,” the actor continued, adding, “As a cast, we were all aware of that and trying our best to practice really good mental health.”

According to Reynor, this meant avoiding drinking, frequently training in the gym, reading books, and getting plenty of sleep.

His “Midsommar” costar Florence Pugh has also spoken about the grueling aspects of the film.

On Twitter, Pugh seemed to agree with Reynor, saying that the film “extracted sweat, tears and PTSD” from all those involved.

Tonight is the first time people will see Midsommar.

A) I’m so sorry I can’t be there to join the Q&A.

B) this film extracted sweat, tears and PTSD from the making of it.

C) the film made me wiser, bolder, stronger AND weaker during and after the film.

D) we are proud #Midsommar — Florence Pugh (@Florence_Pugh) June 19, 2019

And while the actress does have some intensely emotional scenes in the film, she expressed her sympathy for Reynor and those involved with the sex scene.

“I didn’t have to do anything like Jack’s scene,” Pugh told Vanity Fair.

“We all felt for him, and for Isabelle, and for all the women who were around in that scene. It’s hard. It’s so awkward.”

"Midsommar" is in theaters now.