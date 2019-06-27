8 things to know about ‘Midsommar,’ the horrifying new film from the director of ‘Hereditary’

caption Florence Pugh stars in Ari Aster’s new film “Midsommar.” source A24

“Midsommar” is a new horror film from “Hereditary” director Ari Aster.

The film follows four friends as they travel to a remote village in Sweden for a once-in-a-lifetime experience at a summer folk festival.

After an early screening, fans had strong reactions to “Midsommar,” which features plenty of gore and a graphic sex scene.

“Midsommar” also includes a seriously disturbing twist at the end.

“Midsommar,” the latest film from acclaimed horror director Ari Aster, is shaping up to be the scariest movie of the summer.

Aster directed 2018’s cult horror film “Hereditary,” and people are already saying “Midsommar” is just as disturbing, if not more so, than Aster’s previous film.

Here are eight things you need to know about Ari Aster’s terrifying new movie “Midsommar.”

According to director Ari Aster, “Midsommar” is a “companion” to his previous movie “Hereditary” – but definitely not a sequel.

In a previous interview, Aster revealed that “Midsommar” is a “companion” to 2018 film “Hereditary,” something he confirmed while speaking with INSIDER.

Aster said he sees “Midsommar” as a “thematic companion, but an inadvertent one,” to “Hereditary.”

“But in making it, I realized this is… almost like an accidental companion, in that both films are dealing with grief, kind of extreme grief,” Aster told INSIDER, adding that in each of his films, “the main characters are kind of navigating extreme circumstances, or not being able to navigate these things.”

While Aster reiterated that “Midsommar” is in no way a sequel to “Hereditary,” he felt the films were very similar thematically, as they both are about families and feature cult-like groups, though the plots are completely different.

“Both films I hope play with catharsis in interesting ways,” the director said to INSIDER.

caption Ari Aster previously directed “Hereditary.” source Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Aster says “Midsommar” is more of a “fairy tale” than a horror movie – and was inspired by his personal experience with a breakup, as well as his desire to work within the folk horror genre.

While “Midsommar” is definitely a gory, terrifying film, Aster doesn’t feel that it’s a horror film per se.

“At its heart, the film is a fairy tale more than it is a horror film,” he told us.

Aster also shared that “Midsommar” was inspired in part by the director’s experience with a breakup.

“I did want to make a big, operatic breakup movie,” Aster said. “[One] that feels as big and as consequential as a breakup feels.”

The director revealed that the film was additionally the result of his desire to work with a different horror style.

“It is kind of a contribution to the folk horror genre,” Aster said, but added, “I’m not trying to rewrite the book.”

“It’s a cross between me navigating personal stuff, and also me being inspired by this preexisting framework that belongs to the genre,” Aster said of “Midsommar.”

caption Florence Pugh and Jack Reynor play a couple struggling with their relationship. source A24

The film stars Florence Pugh and Jack Reynor as Dani and Jack, a couple in the midst of a deteriorating relationship who travel to Sweden for a summer festival.

“Midsommar” focuses on couple Dani and Jack, played by Florence Pugh and Jack Reynor, respectively, as they travel to a remote Swedish village with a group of friends for a mystical summer festival. Upon arrival, Dani and Jack’s already fragile relationship begins to deteriorate, as Dani grows increasingly anxious about Jack’s involvement with the villagers.

Pugh recently starred opposite Lena Headey and Dwayne Johnson in 2019’s “Fighting With My Family,” and will appear as Amy March in Greta Gerwig’s upcoming adaptation of “Little Women.”

Reynor has had roles in films like “Sing Street” and “Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle,” and recently appeared in the 2018 film “On the Basis of Sex,” which was based on the life of Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg.

caption “Midsommar” was based on director Ari Aster’s experience with a breakup. source A24

The film is set in an idyllic Swedish commune in the middle of summer.

Most of “Midsommar” takes place within a dreamy Swedish village that’s celebrating a midsummer festival that occurs once every 90 years. While the setting is initially quite idyllic – think sun-soaked fields and smiling locals – the village’s charms quickly turn sinister.

And the time of year, coupled with the village’s location in northern Sweden, means that throughout the film, the sun never really sets, even at night. The lack of darkness creates some seriously eerie vibes – especially once the villagers reveal their violent agenda.

“Midsommar” includes plenty of gore, and a truly disturbing sex scene.

While much of the film’s horror comes from psychologically unsettling events, there’s also no shortage of gore. Violent acts in “Midsommar” are depicted in graphic detail, and Aster doesn’t shy away from lingering on the gory aftereffects.

In addition to the gruesome details, “Midsommar” also includes a truly disturbing sex scene. The scene is uncomfortably long, and like much of the rest of “Midsommar,” shatters any expectations viewers might have. Notably, the scene comes during the film’s climactic (and utterly bonkers) final act, and sets up the final twist at the end.

caption “Midsommar” takes place in an idyllic Swedish village with a dark side. source A24

The film’s subject matter was so dark that the cast had to make special efforts to prioritize their mental health.

“Midsommar” is a different type of horror movie in that much of the film’s terrifying moments occur in broad daylight, but that doesn’t keep the subject matter from veering into seriously disturbing territory.

Jack Reynor, who plays Christian, told INSIDER that the cast had to take special precautions to make sure their mental health didn’t suffer as a result of the film’s dark theme.

“The film is really heavy and the themes are difficult,” Reynor said of “Midsommar.”

“If you weren’t looking after yourself… it’s the kind of the thing that it could really f— with you,” the actor continued, adding, “As a cast, we were all aware of that and trying our best to practice really good mental health.”

According to Reynor, this meant avoiding drinking, frequently training in the gym, reading books, and getting plenty of sleep.

On Twitter, Reynor’s costar Florence Pugh seemed to agree with him, saying that the film “extracted sweat, tears and PTSD” from all those involved.

Tonight is the first time people will see Midsommar.

A) I’m so sorry I can’t be there to join the Q&A.

B) this film extracted sweat, tears and PTSD from the making of it.

C) the film made me wiser, bolder, stronger AND weaker during and after the film.

D) we are proud #Midsommar — Florence Pugh (@Florence_Pugh) June 19, 2019

The film’s final act is deeply unsettling, and includes a shocking twist at the end.

The final act of “Midsommar” sees the conflicts introduced earlier in the film come to a head in a disturbing, traumatizing finale. Without giving too much away, let’s just say that the final twist is shockingly evil – but also kind of relatable at the same time.

“Midsommar” got strong reactions from from fans and viewers – including “Get Out” director Jordan Peele – after an initial screening.

Many are saying “Midsommar” is the horror movie of the summer, with people calling it “depraved” but “refreshing,” and highlighting the film’s “sun-soaked fairy tale madness.”

Visceral. Gut-wrenching. Hilarious. Brutal. Depraved. Refreshing. Aster delivers a terrorizing take on codependency and emotional sacrifice in the most illuminating manner. Loved it. ???????????? @MidsommarMovie #MIDSOMMAR — Marisa Mirabal (@Marisa_Mirabal) June 19, 2019

MIDSOMMAR: Psychologically fragile tourists meet a full blast of Swedish folk horror, mounted by Ari Aster at the peak of his atmospheric powers. No director in horror is working at his level of choreography, the daring of his alienating moments. What a weird spell this is. — Joshua Rothkopf (@joshrothkopf) June 19, 2019

Forget the HEREDITARY comparisons. @MidsommarMovie is a European cousin to the sun-soaked fairy tale madness of THE TEXAS CHAIN SAW MASSACRE. Like, direct spiritual riffs in parts. — Phil Nobile Jr. (@PhilNobileJr) June 19, 2019

“Get Out” and “Us” director Jordan Peele is also a fan of “Midsommar,” saying Aster’s “unique” film “usurps ‘The Wicker Man’ as the most iconic pagan movie to be referenced” and praised the “atrociously disturbing imagery” of the film.

“Midsommar” premieres July 3, and you can watch the trailer below.