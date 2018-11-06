20 photos show what Election Day 2018 looks like in America

caption A line of voters wraps around Our Lady of the Lourdes Catholic Church during midterm elections in Atlanta, Georgia on Tuesday. source Lawrence Bryant/Reuters

Millions of Americans across the country took to the polls Tuesday to make their voices heard in the 2018 midterm elections.

Engagement this year seems to be higher than usual for midterm elections, which are generally less popular than presidential election years. Even before polls opened on Tuesday, more than 35 million Americans had already voted.x

From Georgia to New York City on Tuesday, lines stretched out the door and around the block as Americans carried out their civic duty.

Here’s what Election Day 2018 looks like in America.

Many committed voters got up in the pre-dawn hours to cast their votes before work, like at this polling station at a recreation center in Columbus, Ohio.

The line at the Columbus, Ohio rec center appeared to continue even once voters got inside the gym.

Voters in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida also had to stand outside, though the weather was more favorable.

source Carlo Allegri/Reuters

Florida has has several toss-up races today for the House and Senate, as well as a close governor’s race.

caption Voters line up outside the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Boca Raton, Florida on Tuesday. source Joe Skipper/Reuters

Lines were also pictured outside this Miami, Florida polling location. Polls in Florida close at 7 p.m., which is one of the earlier closing times.

Democrat Andrew Gillum is facing off against Republican Ron DeSantis for the Florida governorship. Polls ahead of Tuesday’s vote put Gillum in the lead.

caption Voters fill out ballots in Miami on Tuesday. source Joe Raedle/Getty

In Georgia, some voters waited up to three hours to vote. One of the closest races in the country today is the Georgia governor’s race.

caption Voters line up to cast their ballots at a polling station set up at Grady High School in Atlanta, Georgia on Tuesday. source Jessica McGowan/Getty Images

At one polling station in Snellville, Georgia, hundreds of residents waited in line for more than four hours to vote.

caption Voters at another polling station, in Atlanta, are seen above on Tuesday. source Jessica McGowan/Getty

All sorts of businesses and organizations offer to host polling stations. In Chicago, the Half Acre brewery opened their doors to voters, making for one of the more unique polling locations.

source John Gress/Reuters

An even more peculiar voting station was this laundromat, also in Chicago.

source John Gress/Reuters

Bad weather plagued much of the eastern United State as voting kicked off Tuesday morning, including outside this poling station in Washington, DC.

Scott Perry, who represents Pennsylvania’s 10th Congressional district, waits in the rain to vote with other residents in Carroll Township Tuesday morning.

Voters young and old stood in line in Los Angeles Tuesday morning. One woman appeared to be fitting in her civic duty before some morning exercise, judging by her stretching.

Every polling booth was filled Tuesday morning as voters cast their ballots at the Glen Echo Presbyterian Church in Columbus, Ohio.

Libba Bray tweeted out this photo Tuesday morning, and said that “in my 26 years of voting in NYC, I’ve never seen this.”

source Courtesy of Libba Bray

Residents in Kalamazoo, Michigan stood in long lines before the sun came up.

source Courtesy of Michael Rascop

Caroline Morley snapped this picture as she stood in line to cast her vote in Texas on Tuesday. She tweeted that it was the first time she had ever voted in a grocery store, or needed her passport to vote.

source Courtesy of Caroline Morley

A man in Florida took this picture of his polling station just after 7 a.m. “I’ve been voting in this precinct for 15 years. I have NEVER seen the line to vote this long … even during peak hours,” he said.

Extremely long lines were also seen in Provo, Utah. The state is voting on a measure that would legalize medical marijuana.

Do you have photos of long lines or interesting scenes at your polling place you’d like to share?

