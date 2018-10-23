All the dates and deadlines you need to know before voting in the 2018 Midterm Elections

caption Get ready to vote before Election Day on November 6, 2018! source Jessica McGowan/Getty Images

With the 2018 midterm elections just two weeks away, now is the perfect time to make a plan to vote to make sure your Election Day goes off without a hitch.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 6, 2018, but you can vote early or absentee in most states.

Experimental research studies show that people who make a plan in advance are much more likely to vote.

Here’s everything you need to know about your state’s voter registration deadlines, when your ballot is due if you’ll be voting absentee, and when the polls open and close in your state.

A 2010 experimental study found that voter turnout was up to 9% higher among people who made a plan to vote before Election Day compared to those who did not.

Since every state has different requirements and deadlines, informing yourself about voting in your state to make sure you won’t be blindsided by unexpected poll closing hours or registration deadlines will pay off when Election Day comes around.

Here’s everything you need to know about your state’s voter registration deadlines, when your ballot is due if you’ll be voting absentee, and when the polls open and close in your state, if you plan to vote in person.

Registration deadlines by state:

source Samantha Lee/Business Insider

While voter registration deadlines have passed in most states, there’s still time to register if you live in Washington, North Carolina, or one of the 16 states, plus the District of Columbia, that allows voters to register on Election Day.

Since North Dakota has no voter registration, you don’t need to do anything advance besides bring an ID to the polls.

Deadlines to apply for an absentee ballot by state:

source Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

If you’re registered to vote but will be away from your polling place on Election Day, there’s still time to request and send in an absentee ballot.

While states all have different requirements for receiving a ballot, most military service members, US citizens living abroad, college students, or people who will otherwise be away from their polling place for another reason, including a disability or religious conflict, are eligible to vote absentee in the November 6 election.

All states allow voters to request ballots by mail, but only some permit in-person requests. Virginia is the only state where voters can apply for an absentee ballot online.

Deadlines to send in your absentee ballot by state:

source Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

While most states require that your absentee ballot be postmarked or received by your election official by Election Day, some will count your ballot as long as it arrives within up to 10 days of Election Day.

If you request a ballot but don’t receive it in time to mail in back by your state’s deadline, you can fill out the Federal Absentee Write-in Ballot as a backup.

In the meantime, you can use Ballotpedia’s sample ballot lookup tool for information on all the federal, state, and local elections and/or ballot initiatives that you can vote on this fall.

You can vote early before Election Day in 35 states:

source Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

The majority of states allow early voting where you can go to your polling place before Election Day and cast your ballot.

Some of them call it “absentee voting” because you technically fill out an absentee ballot at the polling place, but either way – it’s the ability to vote early in person, before Election Day.

See the full breakdown for each state’s rules here »

When the polls open and close in every state:

source Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

While most states close the polls somewhere between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m., almost every state has laws requiring that as long as you got in line while the polls were still open, you have to be allowed to cast a ballot if you’re in line when they close.

If you’re in line when the polls close and are told to leave or have any problems voting, you can call the nonpartisan voter-protection hotline at 1-866-OUR-VOTE (1-866-687-8683) for assistance.

If you’ll be working on Election Day and won’t be able to vote before or after work, you may be allowed to take time off work to vote.