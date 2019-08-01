30 before and after photos show the devastation from the floods in the Midwest

caption A truck drives along a flooded highway on the Mississippi River. source Mario Tama / Getty

The Mississippi River has been flooding since February 2019, making it the second longest-lasting flood in the region in 92 years.

President Donald Trump has declared emergencies for over a dozen states that have had major flood-related disasters.

Some soybean and corn farms have been unable to plant any crops since their land is underwater.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The divide between the Mississippi River and land is no longer so clear.

Since February 2019, parts of the Mississippi River have been flooding for months due to heavy snow, rain, and Tropical Storm Barry. It’s now the longest-lasting flood since “the great flood” of 1927.

By the end of July, President Donald Trump declared major flood-related disasters in several states.

Entire towns have been submerged, and boats have become the preferred mode of transport. Some soybean and corn farmers won’t plant any crops this year due to their land being under water.

These 30 photos show how dire the flooding has been, especially compared to what the area usually looks like dry.

This might look like a lake, but until earlier this year, it was a soybean farm in Vicksburg, Mississippi, owned and farmed by by Randy and his daughter Victoria Darden. Videographer Nathan Willis visited the area for an episode of “Business Insider Today”.

caption Midwest floods source Nathan Willis

Source: Business Insider

Randy has lived in the area for about 50 years, but this is the first time he won’t be planting at all. Here they’re gliding towards what is usually fields of soybean crops. Instead, it’s 6 feet of water.

caption Midwest floods source Nathan Willis

Source: Business Insider

That means the Dardens won’t be bringing in any income this year, when they usually grow about $600,000 worth of crops.

source Business Insider

Source: Business Insider

The floodwaters swallowed up tractors on farmland near the Mississippi River.

caption Instead of a tractor, farmers travel their farm by boat. source Nathan Willis

And submerged this truck.

caption Midwest flooding. source Nathan Willis

Boats or four-wheel-drive vehicles have been necessary to get around.

caption Farmers have to use four-wheelers to travel their flooded farmlands in the Mississippi Delta. source Nathan Willis

Towns situated right beside the Mississippi River, like Grafton, Illinois, are especially prone to flooding.

caption Grafton Illinois. source Google Maps / Business Insider

This residential area in Grafton looks completely different from normal.

caption Floodwaters submerge a residential area on June 6, 2019 in Grafton, Illinois. Residents along Mississippi river are bracing for the expected arrival of the crest at near record levels on Friday. source Michael B. Thomas / Getty

Typically, the lighthouse seen in the previous photo isn’t actually in the water.

caption Grafton, Illinois. source Google Maps

Here a man cuts his lawns just up from one of Grafton’s main roads, which is entirely submerged.

caption A man cuts the grass as flooding from the Mississippi River inundates a neighborhood. source Michael B. Thomas / Getty

This is what it normally looks like.

caption Grafton, Illinois. source Google Maps

In May, water similarly covered the streets of Davenport, Iowa.

caption Flood water surrounds a bench in Davenport, Iowa. source KC McGinnis / The Washington Post / Getty

And it surrounded businesses, like the Half Nelson and Bootleg Hill Taproom.

caption Flood waters surround The Half Nelson and Bootleg Hill Taproom source KC McGinnis / The Washington Post / Getty

But it hasn’t always been like that. Here are the roads before the floods.

caption Peterson paper. source Google Maps

In June, barriers dividing the road from the Mississippi River in West Alton, Missouri, are no longer so clear.

caption A man pumps gas as floodwaters from the Mississippi River swells onto a gas station parking lot in West Alton, Missouri. source Michael B. Thomas / Getty

This is what it was like when the divide still existed.

caption West Alton, Missouri. source Google Maps

In June, floodwaters rose and submerged parts of Alton, Illinois.

caption Floodwaters are seen along a submerged road in Alton, Illinois. source Michael B. Thomas / Getty

Normally, it’s a busy arterial road.

caption Alton, Missouri. source Google Maps

And what looks to be a scene from a post-apocalyptic film is actually ….

caption Workers ferry supplies in Alton, Illinois. source Scott Olson / Getty

… just a mill beside a flooded main road.

caption Alton, Illinois. source Google Maps

After the floods, a boat is the best way to get home in West Alton, Missouri.

caption Residents use a boat to get back to a home in West Alton, Missouri. source Scott Olson / Getty

Before the floods, the local shops were merely a drive away.

caption West Alton, Missouri. source Google Maps

In June, much of Foley, Missouri, was overtaken by the Mississippi River.

caption Foley, Missouri. source Scott Olson / Getty

Things looked so different on the dry ground before.

caption Foley, Missouri. source Google Maps

In 1941, Congress approved a plan called the Yazoo Backwater Project, to deal with these floods. It was meant to build pumps, levees, and canals to drain flooded areas.

caption Midwest floods. source Nathan Willis

Source: Business Insider

But the pumps never eventuated due to delays. And in 2008, the EPA vetoed the pumps, because of fears it would threaten wetlands and wildlife.

caption An island of cars in West Alton, Missouri. source Michael B. Thomas / Getty

Source: Business Insider

In April, the EPA said it was reconsidering. But there have been no further developments.

caption This is one sign demanding the pumps. source Nathan Willis.

Source: Business Insider

Parking lots in Barnhart, Missouri, are no drier than the roads.

caption A car drives through rising floodwater from the Mississippi River in Barnhart, Missouri. source Scott Olson / Getty

It’s usually a good place to park for a meal.

caption Barnhart, Missouri. source Google Maps

Floodwaters are receding in the Midwest, but it could take months before many areas are completely back to normal. Until then, boats may remain the favored method of transportation.