7 satellite images show devastating damage from tornadoes and storms that ripped through the Midwest

States across the Midwest have been pummeled by extreme weather that’s brought on flooding and tornadoes.

Satellite images captured before and after storms hit the region captured smashed homes, flooded neighborhoods, and overflowing rivers.

Areas in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Ohio were some of the hardest hit as whole neighborhoods were left in pieces or underwater.

States across the Midwest have been pummeled with tornadoes and extreme storms for more than 11 days in what experts are reportedly calling a “tornado outbreak” that’s broken various extreme weather records in multiple states.

The scores of extreme storms have killed more than 30 people, smashed hundreds of homes, and left local officials overwhelmed with cleaning up after the winds and rain have passed.

Several satellite images have captured rivers and dams swelling beyond their borders and neighborhoods that are in pieces or underwater.

See some of the devastation as captured from above in parts of Oklahoma, Kansas, and Ohio.

The Arkansas River was one of the massive bodies of water in the Midwest to swell over nearby land with the record rainfall.

Communities like Sand Springs, Oklahoma near the river were vulnerable as heavy rains fell from the string of storms, and some residents complained they weren’t warned to evacuate soon enough.

Hundreds of families were displaced from their ruined homes as water levels rose and overwhelmed whole neighborhoods, who were ruined once storms passed and waters receded.

Oklahoma’s Keystone Dam, which sits west of Tulsa alongside the Arkansas River, was also overwhelmed with the rains.

Kansas’ Blue Rapids and Big Blue River swelled over nearby land as rainfall across the region reached record levels.

The 18 tornadoes that touched down over Memorial Day weekend in Ohio set a record for the most total twisters in a single, local event in recorded history.

The tornadoes ripped through areas surrounding Dayton like Brookville, pictured below, as they blew houses away, injured at least seven people, and left almost 80,000 people without power.

Though some parts of the Midwest were relieved to have weathered the storms, multiple communities are still navigating clean-up amid forecasts that say more extreme weather could be in store.

