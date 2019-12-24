Midwest TikTok creators are sharing the purest truths of what it’s really like to live in the heartland

Midwest TikTok creators are my new favorite thing.

Midwest TikTok creators are my new favorite thing.
TikTok

I’m back on my parent’s farm in Wisconsin for the holidays, and I’ve been showing all my friends and family TikToks about the Midwest every chance I get.

I first fell in love with these wholesome creations when I was home in Manhattan. The accents, the references, and the clothing choices all reminded me of the place where I grew up.

My family has been quoting these creators nonstop since I showed them the videos, and they’re requesting I show their friends “that one about the roundabout” or “that one where he’s really cold in the morning.”

