These $13 pimple patches are smaller than pennies and really work at clearing my acne overnight

A method for minimizing acne breakouts that has gained momentum in recent years is the hydrocolloid patch.

These sticky patches absorb pus from pimples, resulting in noticeably smaller and less inflamed blemishes.

In 2018, I tried hydrocolloid patches for the first time from a relative newcomer to the scene, Mighty Patch (also available at Amazon, Anthropologie, and Target), and they worked much better than those from a popular competitor.

Two years later, I still buy them for myself all the time. I used to be skeptical of quick-fix solutions, but Mighty Patch is a clear and effective overnight fix for acne-prone skin.

From extraction facials and laser treatments to special face washes and oral antibiotics, I’ve tried many tactics in my decade-old battle with acne. Some, like acne extractions, work very well over the long term, but are quite expensive. Others have dried out my skin or even resulted in more breakouts. The only solution that really works for short-term relief – and that I wish I had tried way earlier – is the hydrocolloid patch.

Hydrocolloid patches are originally designed for wounds but turn out to also be perfect for those painful (both physically and emotionally) breakouts that erupt the night before a big event like an interview or a date.

How hydrocolloid acne patches work

These patches attract water and absorb fluids such as pus so that by the next day, you can literally see everything they’ve sucked up from your pimples. COSRX is the most popular hydrocolloid patch brand, earning rave reviews from other media sites like Buzzfeed and Refinery29 and a 4.5-star rating from 2,300+ Amazon reviews, but I’m a stronger believer in a newer brand’s hydrocolloid product: Hero Cosmetics’ Mighty Patch.

Mighty Patch review

Mighty Patch’s Original hydrocolloid patches come in 36- or 72-count packs, and each one measures 12mm across – smaller than a penny. There are also Invisible versions that are thinner and more difficult to see, as well as Surface patches for large clusters of pimples. They work best on pimples with fluid or pus in them, meaning there’s a visible whitehead.

After showering and drying my face, I stick the patches directly on the blemishes that fit this description, then let them work their magic. Sometimes, depending on the pimple, I can see and feel results in as quickly as a few hours. Other times, they take longer to take effect, and I sleep with them overnight.

The results are somewhat gross, but oddly satisfying: The sticker turns white with the pus it has absorbed.

The difference after applying a sticker is clear, and not only visually. Each time, my pimples dramatically reduced in both size and pain. I’m always amazed at how well they work. Over the last couple of years, I’ve become very comfortable with slapping them all over my face every night, and even during the daytime when I go to work.

Cons of Mighty Patch

The main drawback of these patches is that they can be noticeable if you wear them (the Original product) in public. As a solution, the company made Invisible patches (find our review here), which are more subtle and harder to notice.

If you’re new to pimple patches, you may also find it difficult to peel them off the sheet without wrinkling or folding them, but Hero Cosmetics tries to combat this with an easy-peel sheet design that tears the entire sheet into thirds.

Unexpected benefits of Mighty Patch

A side benefit of these hydrocolloid patches is that they prevent bored, wandering fingers from touching and picking pimples. Every person who has acne hears over and over again and knows from personal experience that picking leads to irritation and scarring, but it’s much easier said than done not to do it. As the patches work to minimize your blemish, they also protect the affected area from exposure to unclean pillows and hands.

Mighty Patch versus COSRX and other competitors

I also bought myself the COSRX patches to compare their performance, and considering their high reviews and cult status, I was surprised to find they were much less effective than Mighty Patch. The COSRX hydrocolloid patches come in multiple sizes, and they’re cheaper than Mighty Patch. However, they were prone to falling off my face as I slept, and rarely absorbed as much fluid as the Mighty Patch stickers.

In addition to COSRX, I’ve tried many other patches like the cute (but ultimately ineffective) Starface Hydro-Stars and No B.S. Healing Acne Patches, but again and again, they didn’t stack up to Mighty Patch.

While Mighty Patch may be more expensive, I’d much rather opt for the product that actually works. The company originally sent me free samples for review back in April 2018, but since then, I’ve regularly bought them myself and they’ve become an integral part of my skin-care kit.

The bottom line

Having dealt with acne since I was a teen, I regret not trying these gentle, non-invasive, and non-drying hydrocolloid patches earlier, but I’m now a serious proponent of using them for banishing acne. They’re easy to slip into your bag to take on the go, and as simple stickers, they’re low maintenance.

I’m stocking up on the ones from Mighty Patch in particular because they’ve shown time after time that they’re the best on the market.

