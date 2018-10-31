Organizers in Mexico set up a makeshift screening of Disney’s ‘Coco’ for thousands of caravan migrants traveling to the US

The estimated 4,000 Central American migrants traveling to the United States as part of a caravan reached Juchitán de Zaragoza, Mexico, on Tuesday.

Thousands of migrants hunkered down in the Mexican town of Juchitán de Zaragoza on Tuesday evening and watched a screening of the Disney movie “Coco” in a rare moment of levity on their weeks-long journey to the United States.

The migrants, many of whom are children, have largely been traveling on foot since they set out from Central American countries like Honduras in mid-October. They’re still nearly 1,000 miles away from the closest point along the US-Mexico border.

A local church and municipal government officials organized the event, converting an unused bus terminal into a temporary shelter for the estimated 4,000 migrants, and served them dinner while the film played, the Arizona Republic reported.

The choice of film appeared significant – “Coco” explores Mexican traditions around the Día de Los Muertos holiday, which will take place on Friday in Mexico, and the enduring importance of family.

Reporters traveling with the caravan tweeted out photos and videos of the event:

The event came amid a raging political debate in the US over how to handle the caravan, if or when it reaches the southern border. The US military on Monday announced it was deploying 5,200 active-duty troops to the border in anticipation of the caravan.

Though the Trump administration has ramped up border-security measures as the caravan advances, its numbers are steadily dwindling and it’s far from certain that large numbers will reach the US.

Though the caravan swelled to an estimated 7,000 migrants less than two weeks ago, some have already opted to return home or seek asylum in Mexico.

But other smaller caravans have already set out on separate journeys to reach the US, according to the Associated Press. On Monday, a group of roughly 1,000 migrants pushed its way into Mexico following violent clashes with police, and third and fourth groups of migrants have started traveling through Honduras and Guatemala.