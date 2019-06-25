An 8-year-old was taking care of a 4-year-old because conditions at one Texas Border Patrol station were so dire

Lawyers who visited a Texas Border Patrol station last week found a number of migrant children caring for one another, including an 8-year-old looking after a 4-year-old.

Lawyers told the Associated Press and The New York Times the facility’s conditions were dire, with many children sick, or deprived of adequate food and basic hygiene.

The children had no access to toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap, showers, or a change of clothes, the lawyers said.

One lawmaker announced Monday that most of the children have since been moved from the facility, though it’s unclear where they’ve gone or what will happen to the children who remain.

In the Clint Border Patrol station, near El Paso, Texas, lawyers found an 8-year-old trying to look after a 4-year-old with matted hair, law professor Warren Binford told the Associated Press.

The 4-year-old refused to take a shower, and the 8-year-old didn’t know how to convince the young child, Binford said.

In the same facility, a 14-year-old Guatemalan girl told the lawyers she had been taking care of two little girls and holding them in her lap, but that she didn’t have anyone looking out for her.

“I need comfort, too,” the girl told the lawyers, according to the Associated Press. “I am bigger than they are, but I am a child, too.”

Teams of lawyers have been touring US border facilities to interview migrants and document how the US government has been treating detained children, and whether that treatment complies with legal standards.

Many of the children in Clint arrived at the border unaccompanied, and were waiting to be transferred to a government-run shelter where they’d eventually be connected with a family member. But lawyers said some of the children were also separated from parents or adult caregivers they had arrived with.

‘Inhumane conditions for children’

The Clint facility has come under intense scrutiny in recent days, with lawyers reporting that the children were wearing clothes soiled with snot and tears, and that toddlers were not given diapers and forced to wet themselves in their clothing.

The children had no access to toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap, showers, or a change of clothes, the lawyers told The New York Times.

Rep. Veronica Escobar, whose district includes the Clint facility, wrote a letter to two top Customs and Border Protection officials on Friday, demanding answers about the 255 children who were detained at Clint as recently as last week.

This morning, my office was informed that only 30 children remain in the Clint Border Patrol station in El Paso County. Last week, @hrw lawyers found 255 children in beyond alarming conditions in the same station. pic.twitter.com/tmBC3M0aqP — Rep. Veronica Escobar (@RepEscobar) June 24, 2019

“[Fifty-nine] are under the age of 12, many children have been held in custody for nearly a month in violation of the Flores settlement agreement; and older children are caring for the younger children,” Escobar wrote.

She went on to ask, “How is it possible that you both were unaware of the inhumane conditions for children, especially tender-age children at the Clint station?”

Escobar tweeted Monday that just 30 children remained in the station, and the rest had been transferred to other locations.

CBP officials did not immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment on where the children were taken, or the conditions of the children who remained.