What a typical day is like for a child in government custody at a Texas Border Patrol station

Border Patrol facilities housing migrant children have come under scathing criticism in recent weeks, after reports emerged that the children lacked food, access to hygiene, and were forced to care for one another.

The days migrant children spend in the facilities are bleak, one lawyer who visited the facilities told INSIDER. The kids are often hungry, sleep-deprived, humiliated, and traumatized.

Child psychology experts told INSIDER that the kids are likely traumatized and inconsolable, and could experience lifelong consequences as a result of their treatment at the border.

Here’s what children endure in a typical day in US custody at the border.

Conditions at a Texas Border Patrol station housing dozens of migrant children have sparked an uproar in recent weeks, amid reports that the children were deprived of food, unable to clean themselves, and forced to take care of one another.

On Sunday, a federal judge ordered that an independent monitor immediately take action to improve conditions inside the Border Patrol facilities where migrants and children are first brought after crossing the border.

The facilities, originally intended to house only adult migrants for short stays, have been jam-packed with migrants of varying ages, genders, and medical conditions in recent months as a surge in asylum-seeking families has overwhelmed Border Patrol agents.

A team of lawyers raised the alarm about dire conditions for the hundreds of children held in the Clint Border Patrol station in Texas, prompting most of the children to be moved out. But just days later, the Customs and Border Protection agency began filling the facility with children once again, a spokesperson confirmed to INSIDER.

A perimeter fence secures the Border Patrol station where lawyers reported that detained migrant children were held unbathed and hungry on June 25, 2019 in Clint, Texas.

One of the lawyers who visited Clint in recent weeks told INSIDER there’s no question that such facilities are still inappropriate to house children.

“We know that the design standards say that it’s not appropriate for them for more than a few hours. Border Patrol itself says we agree that we shouldn’t be housing [them there],” said Michael Bochenek, senior counsel to Human Rights Watch’s children’s rights division. “I don’t think this is even really a question.”

Though legal standards and government policy state that children shouldn’t spend more than 72 hours in the facilities, Bochenek said he and his colleagues interviewed children who had been in Clint for two or three weeks.

A CBP official told reporters on a conference call last week that the agency isn’t disputing that the facilities are inappropriate for children.

“We completely agree with some of the reporting that has gone out that [unaccompanied children] should not be held in our custody. We do not want them in our custody; our facilities were not designed for that,” the official said.

Here’s what a typical day is like for a child in custody.

The days are bleak, with no education and very little recreation for the children at Clint.

An aerial view of U.S. Border Patrol station facilities on June 28, 2019 in Clint, Texas

The children spend most of their days sitting inside the four walls of their cells doing basically nothing, Bochenek said. Sometimes the cells have televisions, but they’re played without sound.

“There are no type of games, there are no exercises, there’s no activities, there’s no crafts, there’s no religious services, there’s no school,” he said. “There’s nothing. Nothing at all, basically, except for some of them have television, and some of them don’t have that.”

Instead, the highlights of the children’s days often come when their cells are cleaned and they get to briefly leave the room, Bochenek said.

“That’s actually kind of an exciting moment because they get to get out into the hallway,” he said.

Child psychology experts said that lack of stimulation can be harmful to children who are already traumatized from their journey to the US, possible separation from a parent or caregiver, and the conditions in the facilities themselves.

Even a simple game can distract them for long enough to allow them to calm down, according to Janet Shapiro, the Dean of the Graduate School of Social Work and Social Research at Bryn Mawr College. But when children are deprived of those opportunities, their stress-response systems stay activated.

“The physical impact of a stress-response system that’s constantly activated can become very profound, and that’s when people talk about things like stress hormones and the impact of stress hormones on inflammation in the body and on physical and emotional, mental wellbeing,” Shapiro told INSIDER.

“Having nothing to do is very anxiety-provoking for a distressed child because there’s nowhere to discharge any of what they’re feeling.”

Lawyers said the children aren’t being given enough food, which CBP disputes.

A temporary facility set up to hold immigrants is pictured at a US Border Patrol Station in Clint, Texas, on June 21, 2019.

Children told Bochenek and his colleagues that they were fed meals like oatmeal, instant noodles, cookies, and cold or frozen burritos.

A CBP official pushed back against some of the criticism around children’s meals and medical care, telling reporters that children are given hot meals and frequent snacks.

“We provide meal services, a minimum of three times per day, and at least two of those are hot meals,” the official said. ”Snacks are offered two times per day. Then basically it’s unlimited upon the detainees’ request as far as snacks – if they request snacks we provide snacks, if they request juice we provide juice.”

Lawyers discovered kids with the flu.

Sick children were quarantined, Bochenek said. His colleagues spoke with roughly 15 children who said at some point during their detention, they’d caught the flu.

He added that the lawyers were denied access when they asked to speak with 10 children who were quarantined.

A CBP official said children have access to health care professionals. The official also said roughly 85% of facilities across the border have nurses stationed there 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and that Border Patrol EMTs are available at stations that don’t have nurses.

“If anyone at any time requests to see a doctor, we take them to secondary medical care,” the official said.

The children have little to no access to their parents or relatives, even when they know how to contact them.

People walk at the U.S. Border Patrol station where lawyers reported that detained migrant children had been held unbathed and hungry on June 26, 2019 in Clint, Texas.

Bochenek said one particularly heart-wrenching incident occurred when his colleague spoke with a young migrant girl who was “bewildered” and “in tears.”

She said she had been separated from a relative at the border, and the lawyers quickly learned that she had a parent in the US who was an American citizen – the parent’s phone number was even written on her wristband, but no one at the facility had called it until the lawyers raised the issue with Border Patrol agents.

“Children are most often completely in the dark about everything,” Bochenek said. “They don’t necessarily have access to phone calls … they aren’t given the same type of information that an adult might be in that circumstance, and they often don’t know that they can ask for that information. Because they’re kids.”

Though the Trump administration has ended large-scale family separations at the border, authorities still separate children who arrive in the US with adults who are not their biological parents. Bochenek said most of the separated children his team interviewed had originally crossed the border with relatives like aunts, grandparents, or siblings.

He added that his team has noticed parents being separated from their children if they have even minor criminal records like misdemeanor convictions or traffic violations.

It’s unclear how many children currently in the facilities were separated from adults they arrived with, but a CBP official said the agency currently has fewer than 1,000 children in its custody – down from 2,600 just two weeks ago.

At nighttime, children find it difficult to sleep.

Activists and a reporter look through the perimeter fence securing the Border Patrol station where lawyers reported that detained migrant children were held, unbathed and hungry, on June 25, 2019 in Clint, Texas.

Bochenek said the lights are on 24 hours per day, making it difficult to get shuteye.

Beyond that, the number of children held in the facility vastly outstripped the number of beds available when he visited two weeks ago, and a number of children reported sleeping on the floors.

Roughly 255 children were held in the facility before reports on the conditions emerged. Now, that number is more than 100, a CBP official told reporters.

“The number of kids in the facility was so great that at some points we were hearing the kids would be afraid to get out of bed at night to go use the bathroom, use the toilet,” Bochenek said. “They would step on other kids sleeping on the floor in between the beds.”

Children’s reactions to the conditions range. Some are upset and cry “inconsolably,” and others are completely silent.

A sign is posted at the U.S. Border Patrol station where lawyers reported that detained migrant children had been held unbathed and hungry on June 26, 2019 in Clint, Texas.

Children in the facilities showed a range of emotions when it came to grappling with their circumstances, Bochenek said. Some were frightened, angry, and scared, and some wouldn’t speak at all.

“When I asked them, they started talking about feeling anxious, feeling uncertain, feeling ashamed about the kinds of conditions they were in,” Bochenek said. “The fact that they couldn’t shower regularly and the fact that they were wearing the same underwear the whole time that they were there – these kinds of things felt deeply humiliating.”

As for the younger children, Bochenek said, many of them just “cried inconsolably.”

Kathryn L. Humphreys, an assistant professor at Vanderbilt University who studies psychology and early childhood development, said those reactions are unsurprising.

Typically, institutionalized children who lack a parent or close caregiver often already suffer negative health outcomes. But to couple the lack of adults with an additional lack of basic needs such as toothbrushes, soap, and diapers was “horrific,” she said.

“We have reason to think that these kids are quite scared. And the person they would normally turn to to help make sense of their hunger, the cold floor, and other experiences that are uncomfortable – they wouldn’t have someone to help them. They have to turn to other kids who are similarly confused,” Humphreys said.

“It must be very scary to know that there’s no one here to take care of me.”

Children are not having their basic needs met — much less their emotional needs, according to an early childhood development expert.

A bus transporting immigrants leaves a temporary facility at a US Border Patrol Station in Clint, Texas, on June 21, 2019.

Humphreys recalled trying to raise awareness during last year’s family separations of the dire need for children – especially young children – to have a trusted parent or adult caregiver to provide emotional support.

She argued that even if the migrant children’s basic needs were being met, they had unmet emotional needs that were no less detrimental to their health, and no less urgent.

But now, Humphreys said she’s shocked to see that children are even lacking adequate food, sleep, and hygiene.

“The assumption at the time was that kids were having their instrumental care needs met. They were being fed, they were being placed in adequate shelter, they had materials to sleep on that were safe, they were having their health care needs attended to,” she said. “And even if that was the case, that was insufficient care.”

She continued: “I often am thinking about things like emotional support, like praise, neglect, nurturing or cognitive stimulation as being critical for healthy development. That’s all built on the assumption that kids can sort of survive and thrive if they have appropriate nutrition, are able to keep themselves healthy. The fact that strangers who are also children were being asked to care for younger children is outrageous.”