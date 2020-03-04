Bloomberg saw disastrous Super Tuesday results after spending a quarter of a billion dollars

source Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

Mike Bloomberg spent roughly a quarter of a billion dollars on advertising in Super Tuesday states alone, but that has not translated into big wins for the former New York City mayor.

It was clear early in the night that Bloomberg would not hit the 15% viability threshold necessary to gain delegates for the Democratic National Convention.

Bloomberg had disastrous results in states with early returns like Virginia and North Carolina, two states with a huge chunk of delegates up for grabs (Virginia 99; North Carolina 110). Collectively, the two states make up about 5% of pledged delegates sent to the Democratic National Convention.

In Virginia, for example, former Vice President Joe Biden won with 53% of the vote, with 100% of precincts reporting, according to Decision Desk HQ (DDHQ). But Bloomberg won less than 10% of the vote, meaning he’ll get no statewide delegates (a candidate must win at least 15% of the vote to earn statewide delegates). For perspective, Bloomberg spent $18 million on television and radio ads just in Virginia – about 50 times what Biden spent.

Meanwhile, Sen. Bernie Sanders won in Vermont with about half the vote with most precincts reporting, with Bloomberg failing to cross the 15% threshold in that state as well.

Based on preliminary results, Bloomberg also didn’t cross the 15% threshold necessary to earn delegates in the North Carolina, Alabama, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, and Oklahoma primaries.

He did win in American Samoa, but only six delegates were up for grabs in the US territory, and earned 18% of the vote in Utah (coming in second behind Sanders) with 44% of precincts reporting. The former New York City mayor also appeared to narrowly cross the viability threshold in Arkansas, but it’s too early to call in other races.

Bloomberg has spent over half a billion dollars on advertising in the 2020 race, tapping into his roughly $60 billion fortune in the hopes of propelling himself to the 2020 Democratic nomination. Of that $500 million, roughly half was spent on states and territories voting on Super Tuesday.