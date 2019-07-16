The estranged wife of ‘The Bachelor’ creator Mike Fleiss claims he attacked her and demanded she get an abortion, according to a new report

The estranged wife of ‘The Bachelor’ creator Mike Fleiss has accused him of beating her and demanding she get an abortion in an argument on July 4, according to court documents obtained by The Blast.

Last week, news broke that Fleiss had filed for divorce from his wife of five years, 2012 Miss America winner Laura Fleiss.

Mike Fleiss, the creator of ‘The Bachelor’ franchise, has been accused of attacking his wife and demanding she get an abortion in an altercation that was caught on their vacation home’s surveillance cameras on July 4.

Laura Fleiss filed an emergency domestic violence restraining order on Tuesday, according to court documents obtained by The Blast.

The Blast reports that the 2012 Miss America winner claims in the filing that her husband has “become enraged” in recent weeks because she is pregnant with their second child, a child she says he never wanted. She said she is 10 weeks pregnant.

The report includes stills from the surveillance footage included in the filing, which appear to show the alleged physical altercation.

In the three photos shared with The Blast, it’s unclear what exactly is going on, but Fleiss’ right hand is near his wife’s head, and she holds her hands up in what appears to be a defensive posture.

“While we were at our house in Kauai, Mike demanded that I get an abortion. Our son Ben was in the house, seated in another room nearby. Mike told me, ‘If you have an abortion, then we can just go back to the way we were,'” Laura wrote in the filing, according to The Blast.

She continues: “Mike told me many times that he did not want us to have a second child. He also repeatedly told me throughout our marriage, and prior to our marriage, that he knew he would ‘have to have’ one child with me because I was 26-years-old when we got married, did not yet have any children, and he knew I wanted to have a family. Mike, however, being 55-years old, did not want to have more than one child together.”

Last week, news broke that Fleiss has filed for divorce from his wife of five years, and petitioned for joint custody of their 4-year-old son.

He divorced his first wife Alexandra Vorbeck, in 2012.