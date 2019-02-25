Nobody believed in Best Picture-winner ‘Green Book’ more than sports radio host Mike Francesa, who called it the best movie ‘by a mile’

caption Mike Francesa was quite pleased with “Green Book” winning Best Picture at the Oscars on Sunday. source @BackAftaThis / Twitter

“Green Book” won Best Picture at the Oscars on Sunday.

Radio host Mike Francesa loved the film, gushing about it on his show in the lead-up to the awards.

While many were disappointed with “Green Book” getting the win, Francesa was delighted.

When “Green Book” won the award for Best Picture at the Oscars on Sunday, it’s possible that no one was happier with the decision than sports radio personality Mike Francesa.

While breaking down the Oscars earlier in February, Francesa took time to gush over the film and the performances of Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali.

“Green Book by far, hands down, by a mile – best movie I saw this year. Hands down. One of the best movies I’ve seen in years.”

After stumbling over the pronunciation of Ali’s name for a moment, Francesa broke down the plot of the film for his listeners.

“The premise is, this guy, who is a typical who works as a [bouncer] – as Italian as Italian can be – in the late 50s, he gets laid off. And he gets the job as a driver for this incredibly cultured, but incredibly snobbish pianist.”

Francesa continued to take listeners through the story of the movie with his usual grace.

SAG member Mike Francesa talks Oscahs. Here, Mike reviews the movie Green Book, as only he can. I can't decide which part of this clip I like the best. ???????????? pic.twitter.com/UwW9kUkViM — Ƒunhouse (@BackAftaThis) February 8, 2019

Many viewers were disappointed when “Green Book” was announced as the winner of Best Film, citing the multiple controversies surrounding the film as well as its somewhat simplistic views on race.

Read more: ‘Green Book’ won the best picture Oscar after facing controversies including an anti-Muslim tweet and genital flashing

But Francesa was overjoyed, tweeting his delight, though acknowledging that he still believed Mortensen was robbed of the award for best actor.

Academy got it right! Green Book was best movie. Viggo was brilliant. Deserved an Oscar. I guess, he got one. — Mike Francesa (@MikeFrancesa) February 25, 2019

Baseball season can’t start soon enough.

Read more:

The host-free 2019 Oscars got a ratings bump following last year’s all-time low

This year proved the Oscars have started to embrace Marvel and Netflix, even though ‘Black Panther’ and ‘Roma’ lost best picture

‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ won 4 Oscar awards, but many viewers and critics aren’t happy